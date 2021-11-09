Slye signed with the New York Giants as a college free agent in 2019, but didn’t play in an NFL game until he joined the Panthers, when veteran Graham Gano was placed on injured reserve. Slye made 78.1 percent of his field goals in his first season and 88.6 percent of his extra-point attempts, but after signing a one-year extension, he missed three field goals from beyond 50 yards that would have tied or won games for the Panthers.