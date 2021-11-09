Inside that envelope should be the structure for a deal that blows away any contract a major leaguer has ever received: 15 years for $500 million.
Sorry, Mark. I should have made sure you were sitting down.
Uh, half a billion dollars? For a, um, baseball player? From the … Nationals?
Absolutely. But before we walk through why those numbers make sense — complete sense, actually — consider the philosophy behind the offer.
The idea is simple: Soto is a historically precocious hitter the likes of which this franchise almost certainly won’t find again, not for a long time anyway. But it’s also strategic: Scott Boras, Soto’s agent, will present Soto as a record-breaking player. He’ll have reams of evidence to back up that argument.
So don’t waste anyone’s time by lowballing your organization’s central figure. Don’t make this a tedious, tortuous process by tethering his contract to anything that exists — not the 12-year, $365 million deal the Los Angeles Dodgers gave to Mookie Betts; not the 14-year, $340 million extension Fernando Tatis Jr. signed with San Diego. If Soto is a generational player — which he is — make him a generational offer. That’s smart business and smart baseball. But it’s also smart strategy, because if Soto and Boras turn it down, well, what more could the Nats have done?
Now for the financial basis for the numbers above. The Nationals have Soto as an employee through the 2024 season. In those three years, his salaries would be determined by baseball’s arbitration system, which essentially works like real estate: Who are the comparable players by position and service time, and what did they make in their fourth, fifth and sixth full seasons in the majors? Teams and players usually agree to one-year deals in these situations, and if they can’t, each side submits a number to an arbitrator, who chooses one.
Because this offer is meant to blow Soto out of the water — and because it’s not my money — consider the records for each stage. Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers earned more than any player in his first year of arbitration eligibility: $11.5 million in 2020 (before that salary was prorated because of the pandemic-shortened season). Bellinger was coming off an MVP year and was rookie of the year in 2017. Soto narrowly missed out on rookie of the year honors in 2018 — he lost to Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. On Monday night, he was named a finalist for the National League MVP award, and he’ll find out Nov. 18 whether he beats out Tatis and Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper.
Whether he wins the award is immaterial. His performance is MVP-level. Over the past two seasons, no one has a higher on-base percentage than Soto’s .471; indeed, only Harper (.426) is within 50 points. No one has a higher on-base-plus-slugging percentage than Soto’s 1.042.
For the traditionalist: Only Trea Turner (.330) has a higher batting average than Soto’s .322. For the sabermetrician: Nobody has a higher Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) — a stat that attempts to credit a hitter for each outcome, factoring in the hitter’s era and ballpark tendencies — than Soto’s 171. Something for everyone!
So give Soto a 2022 salary of $12.5 million, breaking Bellinger’s record. Then in the following two seasons — the two years before Soto would hit free agency — assign him salaries that would break the arbitration-eligible records held by Betts of $20 million and $27 million: $22.5 million in 2023 and $30 million in 2024.
That essentially buys out Soto’s three arbitration seasons for $65 million. Now, for free agency.
Mike Trout’s 12-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels pays him more than $35.5 million annually — and began when he was 27. The free agent portion of Soto’s contract would begin in 2025 — when he’s 26. Is it reasonable to pay him an average of $36.25 million for the following dozen years? Abso-freakin’-lutely.
Spread it out however you want — $35 million some years, $40 million others, whatever. It just needs to add up to $435 million — which completes the 15-year, $500 million deal. (And, Mark, if you need to defer some of that salary because that’s how your family does business, make sure the deferrals are reasonable, as they were in Max Scherzer’s contract, not crazy, as they were in the offer to Harper.)
It sounds extravagant. It is extravagant. But it’s also based in reality. Before allegations of disgusting, violent behavior surfaced against him, Trevor Bauer signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers that was to pay him $40 million in 2021 and $45 million in 2022, so there’s precedent for such a steep annual salary. Gerrit Cole is due an average of $36 million in his nine-year contract with the New York Yankees, and Stephen Strasburg is due $35 million per over seven years with the Nationals. (I know, I know. Ugh.)
Who thinks Soto will be more valuable to his club over the dozen seasons from 2025 to 2036 — which ends when he’ll be 37 — than either of those pitchers are to his current club? (Raises hand — high!)
This contract allows Boras to get all his pelts — a record-breaking total dollar figure, a record length and a way to argue that the free agent portion of the deal outdoes any existing contract for highest average annual value. It allows the Nationals to keep what matters most: the player.
History and context matter here, too. Over the past decade, the Nationals have drafted and developed players who made them an annual contender and helped them win the World Series. But when Harper reached free agency, he left. When Anthony Rendon reached free agency, he left. In the year before Turner reached free agency, he was traded.
Soto is better than any of them. He is doing things Barry Bonds didn’t do at this age. Concerned about whether he will hold up in right field? Doesn’t matter. The designated hitter is coming to the NL (don’t get me started), so as he gets older, all he has to play is “hitter.”
And, right now, he has few peers — particularly when age is factored in. Tatis, like Soto, just finished his age-22 season. His career slash line: .292 batting average/.369 on-base percentage/.596 slugging percentage for a .965 OPS. Soto counters with .301/.432/.550 for a .981 OPS.
Baseball-reference.com’s similarity scores say, of all hitters through age 22, Soto most resembles Trout, the best player of his generation. Trout’s numbers in his first four seasons: .305/.395/.545 for a .945 OPS. In an era in which it’s demonstrably harder to hit, Soto has him across the board. In those first four seasons, both had 98 homers and Soto has driven in more runs (312 to 307), but Soto racked up those totals in 192 fewer plate appearances.
That’s how $500 million looks reasonable. That’s how you keep a player you can’t afford to lose. That’s how your lineup has a core for the foreseeable future. That’s how you appear to aggressively pursue more championships — and eliminate the distraction Soto’s impending free agency would bring.
Dare Juan Soto and Scott Boras to look at half a billion dollars and say, “No, thanks.” The upside is you might lock down your organizational pillar for a generation and re-energize a fan base that’s close to flagging. The downside is — none.