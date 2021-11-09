Because this offer is meant to blow Soto out of the water — and because it’s not my money — consider the records for each stage. Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers earned more than any player in his first year of arbitration eligibility: $11.5 million in 2020 (before that salary was prorated because of the pandemic-shortened season). Bellinger was coming off an MVP year and was rookie of the year in 2017. Soto narrowly missed out on rookie of the year honors in 2018 — he lost to Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. On Monday night, he was named a finalist for the National League MVP award, and he’ll find out Nov. 18 whether he beats out Tatis and Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper.