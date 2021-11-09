By the end of the night, as Wagner’s coaches tallied his yards, they realized the number was historic: 535, the most yards anyone had run for in a single game in Florida high school football history. It was 32 yards more than the previous record, held by NFL superstar and Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry, who rushed for 502 yards in a game in 2012. Henry needed 45 carries to hit that mark. Wagner surpassed it on 25.
“It wasn’t no easy record," Wagner said. “It wasn’t set by just anybody. It was set by Derrick Henry.”
A few days later, Henry messaged Wagner to congratulate him. He was going to send his jersey and cleats to Wagner, he said, and he told him to keep working and believing in his dreams.
“To watch him defy all the odds, and to do it like it was nothing,” Huertas said, “he became my superhero.”
Wagner has long been an inspiration in his own community — he was born without a left hand and part of his left forearm due to amniotic band syndrome, yet has become a popular three-sport standout — but his performance garnered national attention. Wagner received hundreds of messages on TikTok and Instagram. Overtime, a popular sports media brand with millions of followers, traveled to Baker, population 900, to film his next game in which Wagner ran for another 426 yards and five touchdowns. The next day, he traveled to Jacksonville to meet Henry before he suited up for the Tennessee Titans against the Jaguars.
“It’s been crazy. It’s brought a lot of attention,” Wagner said. “It’s good for our school, our area and the guys on our team.”
The only question he’s wondered: Will his success move the needle with college recruiters?
As a junior who won’t graduate until the spring of 2023, he has plenty of time, but Wagner, who has yet to receive a scholarship offer, is entering the recruiting process at an unprecedented time for prospects. The coronavirus pandemic has affected high school seasons and evaluation opportunities over the past 18 months, and college coaches are increasingly relying on the NCAA’s transfer portal to find college-ready players instead of high school recruits.
Yet Wagner, who doesn’t even have a profile on any major recruiting databases, believes he can break through. He just hopes coaches don’t rule him out because he has one hand.
“I definitely feel like schools, they are waiting to see how it pans out,” Wagner said. " … How the season goes and how next season goes, I feel like, because with somebody like me they’re going to be hesitant at first. Like, ‘Okay, let’s watch this kid for a while to see if he’s actually the real deal.’ Because I don’t have two arms. But I play just as hard, or if not harder, than most of the kids that do. I think if they realize and watch, they will understand.”
Wagner’s body of work speaks for itself. He has thrived in the school’s Wing-T offense, rushing for more than 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore last season as Baker won its first state title since 1993. He grew into his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame and only came back better as a junior — he has amassed more than 1,500 rushing yards despite missing several games with a back injury this season. Perhaps his most impressive feat is how effortless he’s made it look despite not having two hands.
“Obviously, he doesn’t have a left hand, but you never realize it because there’s nothing he can’t do,” said Matt Brunson, his coach at Baker High School. “It’s never been anything that he couldn’t do, he figures out a way to do it. Which I think has allowed him to develop the way he has, because he’s had to overcome a lot.”
Wagner, who also plays basketball and runs track, has slight limitations compared to other running backs — he cannot violently stiff-arm kids like Henry once did on high school fields, nor does he use his left arm to carry the ball for long stretches — but the hardest thing Wagner has ever had to do, he said, is learn to tie his own shoes.
Football has always come natural. Wagner catches passes out of the backfield and rarely fumbles. He can switch the ball from his right hand to his left biceps adeptly when defenders try to tackle him, which not all want to: Wagner can bench press more than 300 pounds (he uses a prosthetic to push the bar up), power cleans more than 300 and can dead lift more than 500.
“There’s some fight and some will there, and some ability,” said Andrew Ivins, a 247 Sports recruiting analyst based in Florida. “Initially, there’s probably going to be a lot of [college coaches] that are kind of turned off. But it’s only going to take one. … It’s just going to take the right [coach] at the right time to come along and give him an opportunity.”
Wagner has been inspired, he said, by Miami Dolphins linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who was also born with amniotic band syndrome and had his left hand amputated at age 4. Griffin largely flew under the radar as a Florida high school prospect and had a collection of small school offers before he signed with Central Florida in 2013. Five years later, he became the first one-handed player drafted into the NFL.
“My goal was I wanted to be the first player in the NFL with one hand,” Wagner said. “When he got there I was like, man. … It just really lit a spark, making me want to work harder and do better.”
It is surprising that Wagner has not attracted more college interest, Ivins said, even given the current recruiting climate in college football — but while Wagner has proven himself on game film, he will have a chance to get in front of more coaches with camps and visits this spring.
“I think he will get a chance,” Brunson said.
“They’re coming for him, I know they are,” Samantha said. “He’s an inspiration to everyone here. He’s bringing life back to a little town.”
When Wagner traveled to Jacksonville to watch Henry, he wasn’t sure when he might be able to meet him. But after his pregame warm-up, Henry ran over to the sideline to find Wagner. They hugged and took a photo together.
“I think it’s incredible,” Henry told reporters that day. “That was really cool, definitely an inspiration to me and I am sure he is an inspiration to his team and everybody over there in that community.”
When Wagner returned to Baker, the uplifting messages on social media continued to pour in from across Florida and the rest of the country. One came from a young player who broke his hand and wanted to quit the sport, Samantha said. He decided to continue playing because he was inspired by Wagner’s story.
“I view myself as anybody else that is running around with a football or doing anything on the football field,” Wagner said. “I don’t look at it like: ‘Oh, he’s got a handicap.’ Because it’s not a handicap. If anything it’s an advantage for me, because people aren’t going to look at me and … expect anything big. But when it comes back to bite them, that’s on them.”