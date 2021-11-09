The Lancers were a bit of a problem early during an 11 a.m. tip-off that opened the season for all of college basketball Tuesday, but the No. 4 Terrapins found themselves after the first quarter and cruised down the stretch to a 97-67 victory inside the Xfinity Center.
The game seemed to be one that coaches love — an easy victory with enough issues to be able to learn from.
“I don’t know if we like it necessarily,” Frese said. “I like when we punch first and set the tone. I don’t like when people come in our building and punch first at us. But I liked our response to it.
“I thought we had to work and be able to earn it against a really well-coached team. A team that has some nice talent and they're going to go far in their conference.”
The Terps were bigger, stronger and faster than the Lancers and actively tried to pound the ball in the paint throughout the game. The strategy worked for the most part, but Maryland missed a ton of bunnies at the rim and shot just 42.1 percent in the first quarter. That allowed Longwood to finish the opening 10 minutes tied 21-21.
Maryland dominated the rest of the way as those point-blank misses started to fall and the dangerous offense that led the nation in scoring last season began to look like itself. The Terrapins outscored the Lancers 55-26 in the second and third quarters to build a 29-point lead.
Ashley Owusu and Mimi Collins both had 16 points and six rebounds for Maryland and Owusu added four assists. Katie Benzan, the nation’s leading three-point shooter last season, opened the game with a triple and finished with 11 points, four assists and four steals.
Kyla McMakin led Longwood with 22 points.
Here’s what to know from Tuesday’s win:
Return of Reese
Angel Reese may have been the most talked about player on the Maryland roster entering last season as the No. 2 recruit in the country, but she broke her foot in the fourth game and missed all but the last five games of the regular season. She never quite found the spark that she began the season with, but that fire was back Tuesday.
Reese finished with career-highs in points (21) and rebounds (14). She was one of the go-to players down low and missed some easy shots at the basket, but began the second quarter with five straight points and helped power a 13-2 run in the third quarter that put the game away.
“I know if I can’t do anything, I can rebound,” Reese said. “So just doing that, helping my teammates. I mean, I’m the biggest one out there, so I’m expected to get rebounds. I think my rebounds helped me get to my baskets and just defending and just being able to rebound and do I what I can do.”
Developing defense
Frese wasn’t really concerned with the offense during preseason camp. The team returned all five starters and its top eight scorers, so she knew the points would be there. The emphasis has been on defense as the biggest weakness within the roster.
Maryland deployed a full-court press during multiple stretches and was able to create 19 turnovers in the game. Longwood shot a blistering 57.1 percent in the first quarter, but that fell to 39 percent by the end of the game as it never shot higher than 35.3 percent in the other three quarters.
“I just think we tried to like speed them up,” Collins said. “... We were, like, really sloppy in the beginning, but when Coach B told us get in our gaps, get in my line and just speed them up. And to use our length. We're one of the biggest teams in the country, so when we use our length and just got into the gaps and did what we're supposed to do, we sped them up and we got the stops that we needed.”
No Diamond Miller
The Terps were without first-team all-Big Ten guard Diamond Miller as she continues to nurse a sore right knee that kept her out of both preseason games. Frese has said there’s no structural damage, but they’ve elected to be patient with her return. Benzan, Reese, Owusu, Collins and Chloe Bibby started and Faith Masonius and freshman Shyanne Sellers were first off the bench.
“When you lose a dynamic scorer and your best defender, everyone has to do a little bit more,” Frese said. “I like the response by our vets. I thought Ashley was really aggressive on both ends of the floor, which is where we need her to be and set the tone.”
Fabulous debut
Sellers played 30 minutes off the bench and the No. 22 recruit in the nation shined in her debut. She posted 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals while knocking down three shots from beyond the arc. She did a little bit of everything, brought great energy to the floor and her 6-foot-2 frame gave defenders fits. She was already expected to be in the rotation, and that was before Miller was injured.
“I thought she was fearless,” Frese said. “I thought she was confident and she belonged. That’s what you need to be able to have, especially with Diamond out now. She’s getting some really valuable minutes to kind of build that trust with the coaching staff and her teammates.”