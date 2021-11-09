The Lancers of Farmville, Va., were a bit of a problem early following an 11 a.m. tip-off Tuesday that opened the season for all of college basketball, but the No. 4 Terrapins found themselves after the first quarter and cruised down the stretch to a 97-67 victory at Xfinity Center.
The game was one that many coaches love: an easy victory that had enough issues to learn from.
“I don’t know if we like it necessarily,” Frese said. “I like when we punch first and set the tone. I don’t like when people come in our building and punch first at us. But I liked our response to it. I thought we had to work and be able to earn it against a really well-coached team, a team that has some nice talent and they’re going to go far in their conference.”
The Terps were bigger, stronger and faster than the Lancers of the Big South Conference, and they tried to pound the ball in the paint throughout. The strategy worked for the most part, but Maryland missed a ton of easy looks at the rim as it shot 42.1 percent in the first quarter. After 10 minutes, the score was tied at 21.
Maryland dominated the rest of the way as those point-blank shots started to fall and the offense that led the nation in scoring last season began to look more like itself. The Terps outscored the Lancers 55-26 in the second and third quarters to build a 29-point lead.
Angel Reese finished with career highs in points (21) and rebounds (14) for the Terps. Freshman guard Shyanne Sellers had 17 points off the bench. Ashley Owusu and Mimi Collins had 16 points and six rebounds apiece, and Owusu added four assists. Katie Benzan, the nation’s top three-point shooter last season, opened the game with a three and finished with 11 points, four assists and four steals.
Kyla McMakin led Longwood with 22 points.
Here’s what to know from Tuesday’s win:
Return of Reese
As the No. 2 recruit in the country, Reese may have been the most-talked-about player on Maryland’s roster entering last season, but she broke her foot in the fourth game and didn’t return until late February. She never quite found the spark that she began the season with, but that fire was back Tuesday.
Reese was one of the Terps’ go-to players down low and missed some easy shots, but she began the second quarter with five straight points and helped power a 13-2 run in the third that put the game away.
“I know if I can’t do anything, I can rebound,” Reese said. “So just doing that, helping my teammates. I mean, I’m the biggest one out there, so I’m expected to get rebounds. I think my rebounds helped me get to my baskets and just defending and just being able to rebound and do I what I can do.”
Developing defense
Frese wasn’t concerned with the offense during preseason camp. The Terps returned all five starters and their top eight scorers, so she knew the points would be there. The emphasis was on defense as the team’s biggest shortcoming.
Maryland deployed a full-court press for stretches Tuesday and was able to create 19 turnovers. Longwood shot a blistering 57.1 percent in the first quarter, but that fell to 39 percent for the game.
“I just think we tried to speed them up,” Collins said. “... We were really sloppy in the beginning, but Coach B told us to get in our gaps, get in my line and just speed them up — and to use our length. We’re one of the biggest teams in the country, so when we used our length and just got into the gaps and did what we’re supposed to do, we sped them up and we got the stops that we needed.”
No Miller
The Terps were without first-team all-Big Ten guard Diamond Miller as she continues to nurse a sore right knee that kept her out of both exhibition games. Frese has said there’s no structural damage, but the team has elected to be patient. Benzan, Reese, Owusu, Collins and Chloe Bibby started; Faith Masonius and Sellers were first off the bench.
“When you lose a dynamic scorer and your best defender, everyone has to do a little bit more,” Frese said. “I like the response by our vets. I thought Ashley was really aggressive on both ends of the floor, which is where we need her to be and set the tone.”
Fabulous debut
Sellers played 29 minutes off the bench, and the No. 22 recruit in the nation shined in her debut, adding three rebounds, two assists and three steals to her 17 points while making three shots from beyond the arc. She did a little bit of everything as she brought energy to the floor, and her 6-foot-2 frame gave defenders fits.
She was expected to be in the rotation — and that was before Miller was injured.
“I thought she was fearless,” Frese said. “I thought she was confident and she belonged. That’s what you need to be able to have, especially with Diamond out now. She’s getting some really valuable minutes to kind of build that trust with the coaching staff and her teammates.”