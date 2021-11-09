It was only a win over Quinnipiac, but within the lopsided 83-69 result, the No. 21 Terps showcased a range of promising new traits. A pair of big men, Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab and freshman Julian Reese, shined in their debuts, dominating in the paint and offering evidence that the struggles of last year’s undersized team won’t resurface. New point guard Fatts Russell, a transfer from Rhode Island, plays with quickness that makes up for his 5-foot-11 frame, and he carved through Quinnipiac defenders with his craftiness. The players seem to mesh well together, even with five transfers in the rotation and the season still so young.
The Bobcats of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference trailed by 20 points late in the first half, and the Terps were in firm control from the start. Coach Mark Turgeon primarily used nine players, with Russell, Ayala, junior guard Hakim Hart, junior forward Donta Scott and Wahab earning the starting nods, and Reese (19 minutes), Utah transfer Ian Martinez (15) and Old Dominion transfer Xavier Green (21) contributing the most off the bench. The Terps appeared deep and balanced: Five players — Wahab (17), Scott (13), Ayala (13), Russell (12) and Reese (11) — scored in double figures.
The Terps finished eighth in the Big Ten last season, and they hope these new pieces work well together and help lift the program back toward the top of the conference. A season opener against Quinnipiac, which was 238th of 358 Division I teams in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings, isn’t the best indicator of how the Terps will fare in more difficult games as the season wears on. But strong performances from the newcomers, especially the rejuvenated presence in the frontcourt, were enough to spark optimism.
Here is what to know from Tuesday’s season-opening win:
Wahab’s burst
Wahab dominated the first five minutes of the second half, racking up nine points on 4-for-4 shooting with two rebounds in that stretch. He gives Maryland reliable low-post scoring, finishing 7 for 10 from the field overall, but he’s also working to expand his game.
Wahab joined the Terps after averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Hoyas last season, so Turgeon expected this type of production. But seeing those hopes come to fruition in the opener showed Wahab should be able to help Maryland compete with the Big Ten’s best big men.
Reese, the backup center, attracted the bulk of the praise before halftime with a statement college debut; he scored seven of his 11 points before the break while recording two blocks and four rebounds. When Maryland endured a field goal drought of about four minutes in the second half and its lead shrank to 15 points, Reese ended the skid with a basket.
With Wahab and Reese, the Terps controlled the paint. They outrebounded the Bobcats 45-29, and Quinnipiac only scored 18 points in the paint. The Bobcats settled for 30 three-pointers and made 11, while the Terps scored 38 points in the paint with a 6-for-17 mark from deep.
Ayala hits 1,000
With a free throw early in the game, Ayala became the 58th player in school history to score 1,000 points.
He began the season with 994 and returned for his senior season after leading the Terps in scoring (15.1 points) as a junior. He had a somewhat quiet start, shooting 2 for 7 in the first half as some of the newcomers led the way, but then he hit back-to-back three-pointers in the second.
