The Terps finished eighth in the Big Ten last season, and they hope these new pieces work well together and help lift the program back toward the top of the conference. A season opener against Quinnipiac, which entered 238th of 358 Division I teams in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings, isn’t the best indicator of how the Terps will fare in more difficult games. But strong performances from the newcomers, especially the rejuvenated presence in the frontcourt, were enough to spark optimism.