“I’m just so passionate about having them back,” Ayala said. “I feed off that energy, having the people in the building. That’s the reason why I came to Maryland.”
It was only a win over Quinnipiac, but within the lopsided 83-69 result, the No. 21 Terps showcased a range of promising new traits.
A pair of big men, Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab and freshman Julian Reese, shined in their debuts, dominating in the paint and offering evidence that the struggles of last year’s undersized team won’t resurface. New point guard Fatts Russell, a transfer from Rhode Island, played with quickness that makes up for his 5-foot-11 frame, and he carved through Quinnipiac defenders with his craftiness. The players seemed to mesh well together, even with five transfers in the rotation and the season still so young.
The Terps were in firm control from the start, and the Bobcats of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference trailed by 20 points late in the first half. Coach Mark Turgeon primarily used nine players, with Russell, Ayala, junior guard Hakim Hart, junior forward Donta Scott and Wahab earning the starting nods, and Reese (19 minutes), Utah transfer Ian Martinez (15) and Old Dominion transfer Xavier Green (21) contributing the most off the bench. The Terps appeared deep and balanced: Five players — Wahab (17), Scott (13), Ayala (13), Russell (12) and Reese (11) — scored in double figures.
The Terps finished eighth in the Big Ten last season, and they hope these new pieces work well together and help lift the program back toward the top of the conference. A season opener against Quinnipiac, which entered 238th of 358 Division I teams in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings, isn’t the best indicator of how the Terps will fare in more difficult games. But strong performances from the newcomers, especially the rejuvenated presence in the frontcourt, were enough to spark optimism.
Here is what to know from Tuesday’s season-opening win:
Wahab’s burst
Wahab dominated the first five minutes of the second half, racking up nine points on 4-for-4 shooting with two rebounds in that stretch. He had committed two fouls in the first half, which limited his minutes, so he said he “came out with a mind-set to be aggressive” after halftime.
Wahab gives Maryland reliable low-post scoring — he was 7 for 10 from the field — but he’s also working to expand his game. He joined the Terps after averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Hoyas last season, so Turgeon expected this type of production. But seeing those hopes come to fruition in the opener showed Wahab should be able to help Maryland compete with the Big Ten’s best big men.
Reese, the backup center, attracted the bulk of the praise before halftime with a statement college debut; he scored seven points before the break while recording two blocks and four rebounds. When Maryland endured a field goal drought of about four minutes in the second half and its lead shrank to 15, Reese ended the skid with a basket.
“When he’s fresh and he first goes in, he plays way beyond his years,” Turgeon said. “When he gets a little bit tired, he starts to look like a new guy.”
Reese had a turnover during the first half when a defender came from behind and snatched the ball from his hands as he looked the other way. That mistake led to a dunk in transition, even though Russell desperately raced downcourt to unsuccessfully leap for the block. As the game went on, Turgeon thought both of his centers handled double teams better.
With Wahab and Reese, the Terps controlled the paint. They outrebounded the Bobcats 45-29, and Quinnipiac only scored 18 points in the lane. The Bobcats settled for 30 three-point attempts and made 11, while the Terps scored 38 points in the paint with a 6-for-17 mark from deep.
Ayala hits 1,000
With an early free throw, Ayala became the 58th player in school history to score 1,000 points.
He began the season with 994 and returned for his senior year after leading the Terps in scoring (15.1 points) as a junior. He had a somewhat quiet start Tuesday, shooting 2 for 7 in the first half as some of the newcomers led the way, but then he hit back-to-back three-pointers in the second when Turgeon ran a few plays designed to get the ball to him.
“When we signed Eric, I didn’t know if he’d be the player that he is today,” Turgeon said. “He’s really turned into a great player for us.”
Early sloppiness
Maryland had some early-season sloppiness in the first half with 10 turnovers, along with a few poor shots and possessions in which Turgeon would have liked to see his players share the ball better. Turgeon called a timeout 17 seconds into the second half after Wahab made a jump shot because he said two players ran the play wrong.
“I just wanted to get their attention,” Turgeon said, adding that he knew he wouldn’t need his timeouts.
He thought the Terps played better offensively after that, but they had some defensive trouble late. After holding Quinnipiac to 29.6 percent shooting in the first half, the Bobcats converted at 51.7 percent in the second.
“I told the players, ‘We were up 20-something with five [minutes] to go, and we haven’t played our best,’ ” Turgeon said. “We didn’t play particularly well for us, I didn’t think. So that’s encouraging moving forward.”
