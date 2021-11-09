Here’s what to know about Maryland’s upcoming season:
An experienced starting lineup
The veteran group of Fatts Russell, Eric Ayala, Hakim Hart, Donta Scott and Qudus Wahab seems poised to be Maryland’s starting five. Wahab, a center from Georgetown, and Russell, a point guard from Rhode Island, transferred in this offseason, filling major voids and counting as key recruiting wins for Turgeon. The other three projected starters had the same jobs last season at Maryland.
All five of these players are at least juniors, and they average 52.6 career starts. Russell (83 starts) and Ayala (81) lead the group in experience, and Ayala returns to Maryland for a fourth season on the verge of cracking 1,000 career points. Hart has developed physically and “looks like a whole different player,” Turgeon said. He improved significantly between his freshman and sophomore seasons and may be poised for another jump.
Scott could be the headliner
Ayala led the Terps in scoring (15.1 points) as a junior last season, and Russell and Wahab are garnering attention for their potential to help immediately. But Scott may emerge as the star. He averaged 11.0 points with a team-high 5.9 rebounds last season, and this year he won’t have to worry about guarding the other team’s centers as he sometimes did in 2020-21.
Scott is a versatile forward who can score from three-point range (43.8 percent last season) but also has the physicality to be a force in the paint. Turgeon called Scott “one of the most improved players I’ve ever coached from his freshman year,” and he has praised how the junior has matured.
A ‘well-constructed team’ with bench options
Turgeon called this group a “well-constructed team.” He has a usable backup at every position and players who can score in the paint and shoot from the perimeter. Maryland lacked low-post scoring last season, leading to lengthy droughts that the Terps couldn’t end with an easy basket.
Two newcomers, 6-foot-9 freshman Julian Reese and Utah transfer Ian Martinez, are poised to be the best options off the bench. Both performed well in the Terps’ exhibition game against Division II Fayetteville State, and they seem ready to play a considerable amount. Reese, a four-star recruit from Baltimore, has been better than expected, Turgeon said. He plans for Martinez to play “starter minutes,” which he said means at least 20 minutes per game, as the backup point guard and shooting guard.
Behind Reese and Martinez, the next options off the bench are Xavier Green (a graduate transfer from Old Dominion), James Graham III (who enrolled early as a 17-year-old in December) and Pavlo Dziuba (a transfer from Arizona State). Turgeon wants Green, a 6-6 guard, to have a defensive mind-set, and the 6-8 Dziuba could contribute at forward, particularly if others are dealing with foul trouble.
“We’ll play more guys early in the year, but we’re confident in nine or 10 guys as a staff today,” Turgeon said a week before the season. “Number could shrink, number could grow. … I have a good idea of who’s going to play.”
Changes from last season
The Terrapins lost Aaron Wiggins, who was their second-leading scorer in 2020-21, and Big Ten defensive player of the year Darryl Morsell. Wiggins left school early for the NBA and was selected by Oklahoma City late in the second round. Morsell had an extra season of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, and he chose to finish his college career at Marquette.
Maryland didn’t directly replace Wiggins and Morsell and their production, but the team filled its glaring holes at point guard and center. The Terps hope the development of players such as Scott, Ayala and Hart will make up for those losses.
Two assistant coaches left the program, with Bino Ranson (DePaul) and DeAndre Haynes (Marquette) taking new jobs. Turgeon filled those positions with Danny Manning, his longtime friend and former teammate at Kansas, and Bruce Shingler, who grew up in Prince George’s County and previously coached at South Carolina.
Freshman to watch: Julian Reese
Reese could have a breakout freshman campaign. Turgeon has described him as “a really good player [who] has great hands and can finish around the basket, has great presence about him.” He racked up 16 points in 14 minutes against Fayetteville State.
For now, Reese will be the backup center behind Wahab. But Turgeon hasn’t ruled out playing those two together.
“You want to keep your best players on the floor, so we’ll figure it out as it goes on,” Turgeon said. “But right now he’s our backup five and glad he’s here.”
The Terps didn’t have a Big Ten-caliber center last season, and now they might have two. Wahab averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for Georgetown in 2020-21, and Reese’s quick development would be a massive boost.
Around the Big Ten
Last season, the Big Ten was heralded as the nation’s best conference — but then had a lackluster showing in the NCAA tournament. It should be deep and talented again, with No. 6 Michigan and No. 7 Purdue jostling at the top. The Wolverines brought in a star-studded recruiting class, highlighted by five-star wing Caleb Houstan, and Purdue returns all five starters. Maryland only plays Michigan and Purdue once, but both of those games are on the road.
No. 11 Illinois could contend for the Big Ten title with standout center Kofi Cockburn back for another season. The No. 21 Terps — along with No. 17 Ohio State, Michigan State and Indiana under first-year coach Mike Woodson — should be in the mix to challenge those teams.
The first nonconference tests
Maryland eases into its nonconference schedule with five games against teams ranked outside the top 100 in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings: Quinnipiac (238th), George Washington (213th), Vermont (104th), George Mason (211th) and Hofstra (167th). The schedule ramps up with a Thanksgiving tournament in the Bahamas, where the Terps will face Richmond and either Louisville or Mississippi State.
After that, Maryland plays Virginia Tech at home Dec. 1 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, and then the Terps start Big Ten play with a home matchup against Northwestern on Dec. 5. The most high-profile game of the nonconference slate is the Dec. 12 trip to Barclays Center in New York to face Florida.
Expectations for the season
Maryland finished last season 9-11 in conference play, and the Terps earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament but reached the second round. Maryland will hope to return to a spot near the top of the Big Ten and be in contention to reach the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. Since 2004, Maryland has only advanced to the Sweet 16 once, in 2016.
“Something that’s heavily been on my mind is I definitely want to get to that Sweet 16,” said Ayala, who has reached the round of 32 twice and missed out on the 2020 tournament, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This offseason Turgeon signed a contract extension that incentivizes conference titles and trips to the Sweet 16 and beyond. Hitting either of those benchmarks increases the length of the contract and the size of the buyout. Turgeon said last month that reaching the Elite Eight or Final Four is “obviously the next step.”
“We’ve been consistent,” Turgeon said. “We just haven’t had that great run yet. Hopefully we’ll have it soon.”