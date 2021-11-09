Last season, the Big Ten was heralded as the nation’s best conference — but then had a lackluster showing in the NCAA tournament. It should be deep and talented again, with No. 6 Michigan and No. 7 Purdue jostling at the top. The Wolverines brought in a star-studded recruiting class, highlighted by five-star wing Caleb Houstan, and Purdue returns all five starters. Maryland only plays Michigan and Purdue once, but both of those games are on the road.