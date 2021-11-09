With that uncertainty looming, the heads of baseball operations for all 30 teams will gather in Carlsbad, Calif., for the annual general managers’ meetings, which begin Tuesday. They will do so uncertain of when new rules governing the way they build their rosters will be in place, or if new rules will even materialize at all. And they do so uncertain of whether a work stoppage will occur before MLB and its players can agree on how they will operate moving forward.