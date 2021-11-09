But this offseason seems likely to be unusually busy — or perhaps unusually not busy, depending on how things go — because MLB and the players’ union are in the process of negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement that will need to be in place for the offseason to proceed as usual and the 2022 season to start on time.
With that uncertainty looming, the heads of baseball operations for all 30 teams will gather in Carlsbad, Calif., for the annual general managers’ meetings, which begin Tuesday. They will do so uncertain of when new rules governing the way they build their rosters will be in place, or if new rules will even materialize at all. And they do so uncertain of whether a work stoppage will occur before MLB and its players can agree on how they will operate moving forward.
Here’s what you need to know about MLB’s offseason and the CBA.