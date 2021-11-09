This week? Rizzo won’t officially speak with reporters until 6 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. But the Nationals, a team wading into its first rebuild in a decade, are not expected to be their usual brand of active this winter. They did make a move last month, re-signing shortstop Alcides Escobar to a one-year, $1 million contract. What they’ll do from here is a bit of a mystery. They could survey the market for starting pitchers, relievers and corner outfielders — all significant needs if they were trying to contend — though it’s hard to see them in engaging in, much less winning, a bidding war. And they could consider the available franchise shortstops — Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Javier Báez, Marcus Semien — yet were so recently worried about their ability to keep Trea Turner with a lucrative, long-term deal.
The reality, then: After a 65-97 finish, the Nationals are more likely to chase players they could flip at the deadline, collecting prospects again, instead of building their next title core. That could mean adding a talented pitcher for the Opening Day rotation or bullpen (even if, in theory, the Nationals could get by with some mix of Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray, Erick Fedde, Joe Ross, Paolo Espino and Josh Rogers, among others). It could mean taking a flier on a big bat, just like they did with Kyle Schwarber last January before trading him for 20-year-old pitcher Aldo Ramirez.
No, patience is not typically Rizzo’s style. But he has hinted at a temporary philosophical shift. This offseason should be viewed through the prism of what’s far ahead.
“Our goal is to win. It’s to win the division. It’s to win the World Series — each and every year,” Rizzo said at Nationals Park in late September. “Some seasons you go into the winter and it’s a little more problematic to foresee that.”
After the GM meetings, Rizzo will head to see a group of Nationals prospects in the Arizona Fall League. On Monday, Sean Nolin and Alberto Baldonado, two pitchers who appeared for Washington in 2021, signed back with the team on minor league contracts, according to a person with knowledge of each matter. On Tuesday, a bunch of players elected to become minor league free agents, among them relievers Kyle McGowin, Aaron Barrett and Dakota Bacus; starters Steven Fuentes and Jefry Rodriguez; catchers Raudy Read and Jakson Reetz; and outfielder Rafael Bautista. There are others, the list could grow and any of these players could eventually return to the Nationals’ system.
And Fuentes, a 24-year-old righty, is perhaps the most interesting of the group. The Nationals added him to the 40-man roster last fall, protecting him from being selected by another club in the Rule 5 Draft. But Fuentes was up in the majors for a stretch, never appeared and spent most of the season on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder strain. For now, his potential is unfulfilled, his name removed from Washington’s immediate and long-term plans.
A major part of the winter is gauging who will be around — or who will be a potential trade chip — when the Nationals rejoin contention, whenever that is. Don’t expect Rizzo to articulate a timeline this week or in the near future. Many factors will dictate how he and the front office act in the coming months, not to mention how a collective bargaining battle might affect behavior around the league. Either way, Washington is a wild card, a team with a vision yet little urgency. It’s an unfamiliar spot.