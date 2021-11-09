In 2016, Villanova made good on a strong regular season after back-to-back first-weekend exits in the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed.
Three years later, Virginia earned its first national title after knocking on the door repeatedly but falling short of the Final Four as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in four of the previous five seasons, most famously becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed when it was bounced by Maryland Baltimore County in 2018.
Baylor was poised for a deep run in 2020 when the tournament was canceled. The Bears had a pair of Elite Eight runs and two other trips to the Sweet 16 between 2010 and 2017; in 2021, Scott Drew’s team was one of the best from start to finish and throttled Gonzaga in the title game.
The Bulldogs may be the next to take a turn at the top, having fallen on the last day of the season in 2017 and 2021. But they have company in a year that is hard to handicap from the outset thanks to extensive player movement created by both immediate eligibility for transfers and a spate of players using a bonus year granted by the NCAA.
A projected field of 68 is always a dart throw in early November, but especially this season. But for those who need a bracket fix, this will have to suffice as the season’s opening tip arrives Tuesday.
Field notes
Conference call: Big Ten (9), Southeastern (8), Atlantic Coast (6), Big 12 (5), Pac-12 (5), Big East (4), American Athletic (2), Atlantic 10 (2), Missouri Valley (2), Mountain West (2), West Coast (2)
12 others to watch: Louisville, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Nevada, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Saint Mary’s, Seton Hall, SMU, Virginia Commonwealth, Wichita State
Bracket projection
West vs. South, Midwest vs. East
West Region
Portland, Ore.
(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG SOUTH/Campbell-SOUTHLAND/Nicholls State
(8) LSU vs. (9) MOUNTAIN WEST/Colorado State
Portland, Ore.
(5) Ohio State vs. (12) SUMMIT/South Dakota State
(4) Oregon vs. (13) HORIZON/Wright State
Fort Worth
(3) Texas vs. (14) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State
(6) Arkansas vs. (11) OHIO VALLEY/Belmont
Greenville, S.C.
(7) Southern California vs. (10) Rutgers
(2) ATLANTIC COAST/Florida State vs. (15) BIG SKY/Weber State
It’s a little too early to put it in ink, but Gonzaga fans would be well-advised to book opening weekend hotel reservations in Portland. It’s hard to envision the Bulldogs not landing on the top two or three seed lines this season. … Colorado State brings back five starters from a 20-8 team that finished fourth in the NIT. An NCAA berth is the next logical step for the Rams. …
Speaking of logical steps, South Dakota State is 36-8 in Summit League play over the past three seasons but 1-3 in the league tournament. If the Jackrabbits can get past Max Abmas and Oral Roberts, they should be back in the field of 68. … Oregon probably isn’t as fully appreciated of a program as it should be. The Ducks have made seven of the past eight tournaments and have advanced out of the first weekend four times since 2016. …
Let’s pump the brakes a bit on Texas, which should be plenty good in Coach Chris Beard’s first season but might not be top-five good after a roster overhaul. … Belmont basically has one week to build an at-large résumé should it need it: Nov. 22 at LSU, Nov. 25 against Drake and then Nov. 26 (possibly Alabama) and Nov. 28 (possibly Kansas) in a Thanksgiving tournament in Orlando. …
Okay, Rutgers ended a three-decade NCAA tournament drought. Now the big question is whether the Scarlet Knights can get there again. Winning at home shouldn’t be a problem. After all, the RAC (even if it’s been re-christened by a national sub shop) is a tough place to play. … Go ahead, underestimate Florida State at your own peril.
South Region
Indianapolis
(1) BIG TEN/Purdue vs. (16) PATRIOT/Colgate
(8) Xavier vs. (9) BYU
San Diego
(5) Houston vs. (12) CONFERENCE USA/UAB
(4) Baylor vs. (13) MID-AMERICAN/Buffalo
Pittsburgh
(3) Tennessee vs. (14) SUN BELT/Georgia State
(6) Virginia vs. (11) San Diego State
San Diego
(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Texas Tech
(2) PAC-12/UCLA vs. (15) BIG WEST/UC Irvine
Hard to believe Purdue hasn’t earned a No. 1 seed since 1996. This could be the year to end that drought, especially with Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams anchoring a tested lineup. … Feels like it could be a big year for Xavier and Coach Travis Steele. The Musketeers have missed consecutive NCAA tournaments for the first time since 1999-2000. They haven’t missed three in a row since 1982. …
UAB doesn’t have an easy path to the postseason in a Conference USA that — for the moment, at least — has some strong programs at the top. Look for Louisiana Tech, Marshall and Western Kentucky to contend for the title as well. … The defending national champ lost a bunch, but Baylor still has a stout defensive identity. Ex-Arizona point guard James Akinjo joins some complementary holdovers who will step into larger roles. …
Does Rick Barnes have one more Final Four run in him? Tennessee might have the mix to get it done if it can stay healthy. … Yes, Virginia has some questions about how it will find some offense, but the Cavaliers have figured out how to go 11-7 or better in the ACC in each of the past nine years, and this season shouldn’t be any different. …
Texas Tech warrants a wait-and-see approach. It’s worth remembering the Red Raiders were a midpack Big 12 team the past two years even with Beard on the sideline. … UCLA’s preseason hype is tied in part to the Bruins’ strong March. But they also have a lot more knowns than most teams in the country. UCLA would be well-perceived without its Final Four push, though not this well-perceived.
Midwest Region
Fort Worth
(1) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (16) SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC/Prairie View
(8) Indiana vs. (9) Arizona
Buffalo
(5) Maryland vs. (12) Loyola Chicago/St. John’s
(4) Kentucky vs. (13) IVY/Yale
Buffalo
(3) Duke vs. (14) AMERICA EAST/Vermont
(6) Connecticut vs. (11) Florida
Indianapolis
(7) Auburn vs. (10) Syracuse
(2) Michigan vs. (15) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona
Death, taxes and Kansas being darn-near recession-proof. The Jayhawks haven’t landed worse than a No. 4 seed since 2000, when they were a No. 8 seed. … A year late on a Miller Brothers showdown, but Indiana and Arizona are teams that look as though they should take a step forward under new coaches. …
Loyola Chicago quietly brings back four starters from a Sweet 16 team. With Porter Moser leaving for Oklahoma, the Ramblers have the youngest head coach in Division I in 30-year-old Drew Valentine. … There’s a case to be made for the Ivy League being the biggest mystery of the season. After all, Yale and the other members of the Ancient Eight didn’t play at all last season. …
Needless to say, Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour will be one of the dominant story lines in March, however long Duke lasts in the postseason. … A No. 7 seed last season, Connecticut should be able to make some progress as it further settles into its new/old home in the Big East. …
The only three times Syracuse has earned a double-digit seed, it has reached a Final Four (2016) and a pair of Sweet 16s (2018 and 2021). The Orange can make a No. 10 seed work just fine. … Iona has reached seven of the past nine NCAA tournaments out of the Metro Atlantic. Never bet against the Gaels.
East Region
Pittsburgh
(1) BIG EAST/Villanova vs. (16) MID-EASTERN/Morgan State-NORTHEAST/Wagner
(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) West Virginia
Milwaukee
(5) North Carolina vs. (12) Richmond/Washington State
(4) Illinois vs. (13) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty
Milwaukee
(3) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Memphis vs. (14) SOUTHERN/Chattanooga
(6) ATLANTIC 10/St. Bonaventure vs. (11) Wisconsin
Greenville, S.C.
(7) Virginia Tech vs. (10) MISSOURI VALLEY/Drake
(2) SOUTHEASTERN/Alabama vs. (15) COLONIAL/Delaware
It’s possible Villanova won’t even have to cross state lines to earn a Final Four berth. The Wildcats could end up in Pittsburgh in the opening weekend, then play in Philadelphia. Since they play three or fewer games at Wells Fargo Center, they can play there in the NCAA tournament. … Mississippi State was one of the year’s biggest transfer portal winners, landing Garrison Brooks (North Carolina), D.J. Jeffries (Memphis) and Rocket Watts (Michigan State). …
With one of the oldest teams in the country, Richmond should make a run at ending an 11-year NCAA tournament drought. … If Washington State can solve its offensive woes, the Cougars will be a sneaky at-large candidate under third-year coach Kyle Smith. … Liberty is 9-0 in the Atlantic Sun tournament since joining the league. The Flames have two seasons remaining before entering Conference USA. …
No team’s stock shot up more over the summer than Memphis’s. The Tigers will try to become the second American Athletic school in as many years to reach the Final Four. … Wisconsin playing in Milwaukee as a No. 11 seed has some strong South Carolina playing in Greenville as a No. 7 seed in 2017 echoes. …
Drake returns five starters from a 26-5 team, which makes the Bulldogs a chic pick for an upset or two come the postseason. … The Colonial is about as wide open as possible, and it feels like nearly anyone (including Delaware) could land the league’s automatic berth. Well, anyone except for James Madison — which was banned from the league’s postseason events after agreeing to join the Sun Belt.