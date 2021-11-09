The Titans are not a better team without Derrick Henry. That is preposterous to propose, even in this age when running backs mostly don’t matter. But the Titans move up in part because others lost and in part because they showed that while they may not be better, they still are excellent without Henry. Their victory Sunday night over the Rams was thorough. The pass rush was dominant. The offense did enough, although the lack of production in the running game might necessitate giving more responsibility to QB Ryan Tannehill.