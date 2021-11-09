1. Tennessee Titans (7-2) | Last week’s rank: 6
The Titans are not a better team without Derrick Henry. That is preposterous to propose, even in this age when running backs mostly don’t matter. But the Titans move up in part because others lost and in part because they showed that while they may not be better, they still are excellent without Henry. Their victory Sunday night over the Rams was thorough. The pass rush was dominant. The offense did enough, although the lack of production in the running game might necessitate giving more responsibility to QB Ryan Tannehill.
2. Arizona Cardinals (8-1) | Last week’s rank: 5
Fill-in QB Colt McCoy and WR Christian Kirk got it done against the 49ers as the Cardinals won even without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. RB James Conner continues to reach the end zone with regularity. The Cardinals are beginning to show they have far more staying power than they had last season.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) | Last week’s rank: 4
The Buccaneers had their bye week to ruminate on their loss to the Saints. The defending champs are nevertheless well positioned as they return to work. Their immediate schedule isn’t all that rigorous, with games in the coming weeks against the Washington Football Team, Giants, Colts and Falcons.
4. Baltimore Ravens (6-2) | Last week’s rank: 9
The Ravens probably made it tougher than it should have been at home against the Vikings. But they’ve specialized in playing dramatic games this season, so winning on Justin Tucker’s field goal in the final seconds of OT was fitting. The AFC lacks a dominant team, and the Ravens are as capable as anyone of emerging as the conference’s top seed.
5. Green Bay Packers (7-2) | Last week’s rank: 1
Yes, the Packers probably would have won Sunday at Kansas City had Aaron Rodgers played. But Rodgers made his choice and faced the football-related consequences knowing what the isolation protocols for unvaccinated players are. Rodgers could be cleared to return to team activities as soon as Saturday and would be in line to start Sunday against the Seahawks if he’s cleared. It will be interesting to see if this episode has ramifications for Rodgers and the Packers beyond potential fines from the NFL. The shaky performance in Kansas City by second-year QB Jordan Love showed the Packers aren’t ready to win without Rodgers.
6. Los Angeles Rams (7-2) | Last week’s rank: 2
QB Matthew Stafford had a first-half meltdown with back-to-back interceptions, and the Rams looked overmatched in their defeat to the Titans. They could not protect Stafford in the pocket, and Coach Sean McVay should have gone to the rollout game sooner and more frequently. LB Von Miller didn’t even get on the field. The Rams have mortgaged the future with an aggressive win-now approach. Things had better get fixed, because that was not a championship-caliber performance.
7. Dallas Cowboys (6-2) | Last week’s rank: 3
The rust was evident on QB Dak Prescott’s game Sunday in his first appearance in three weeks. Prescott returned from his calf injury, but he and the rest of the Dallas offense were out of sync in a defeat to the Broncos. The Cowboys lost for the first time since the NFL’s season-opening game at Tampa Bay. If it’s only one clunker, Prescott and the Cowboys get a pass. There’s no threat to them in the NFC East race.
8. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) | Last week’s rank: 12
The Steelers have reassembled their once-broken season with four straight victories following a 1-3 start. They may have gotten some assistance from the officiating Monday night against the Bears. The lost fumble on the punt return late in the game simply cannot happen. But at least QB Ben Roethlisberger and the offense put together a solid drive to the game-winning FG after the Steelers fell behind.
9. New England Patriots (5-4) | Last week’s rank: 13
Watch out. Here come the Patriots. Those who gave up on Coach Bill Belichick and this team early in the season might want to rethink things. The Patriots have won three straight and four of five. They’re only a half-game behind the supposedly mighty Bills in the AFC East. The leg-tugging incident Sunday by rookie QB Mac Jones was unbecoming. But putting that aside, Jones is good enough for the Patriots — with that defense — to make them an interesting team by playoff time.
10. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) | Last week’s rank: 14
The Chiefs’ issues on offense continued even as they nudged their record above .500 with the relatively unimpressive victory over the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers. They could reach the end zone only once and managed a mere 13 points. But at least QB Patrick Mahomes went turnover-free and made a Mahomes-ian play with that throw to WR Tyreek Hill for the outcome-sealing first down. These Chiefs are still not the Chiefs as we know them. But the first two-game winning streak of the season is a modest step in the proper direction.
11. Cleveland Browns (5-4) | Last week’s rank: 16
The Browns clearly will not miss WR Odell Beckham Jr. That was evident in Sunday’s overpowering win at Cincinnati. QB Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, and RB Nick Chubb ran for two more. CB Denzel Ward went 99 yards with an interception return for a score. Beckham was no longer productive enough to be worth the headaches, and the Browns made the right move. He might return to stardom elsewhere, but it wasn’t going to happen in Cleveland.
12. Buffalo Bills (5-3) | Last week’s rank: 7
It was bad enough that QB Josh Allen wasn’t even the best Josh Allen on the field Sunday. But losing to the Jaguars? That was mystifying. It was only a few weeks ago that the Bills looked like the clear-cut Super Bowl favorite in the AFC. But after two losses in their past three games, that’s no longer the case. This team has to prove itself all over again.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) | Last week’s rank: 17
The Chargers survived Sunday in Philadelphia as Dustin Hopkins provided the game-winning field goal. It wasn’t a great performance. But at least the Chargers got back into the win column after two straight losses wrapped around their bye week.
14. New Orleans Saints (5-3) | Last week’s rank: 8
Trevor Siemian was decent, but not great, in his first start in place of the injured Jameis Winston. The loss at home to the Falcons was disappointing, and the Saints have to figure out what they’re going to do at QB. Drew Brees is retired. Winston is done for the season because of his knee injury. Should Coach Sean Payton stick with Siemian or go with Taysom Hill? The season hangs in the balance.
15. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) | Last week’s rank: 10
The Bengals head into their bye week struggling after two straight losses. They no longer resemble a top AFC contender. QB Joe Burrow threw two interceptions, one of which was returned 99 yards for a touchdown, in Sunday’s defeat to the Browns. The Bengals need to get back to work and not believe they’ve already arrived.
16. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) | Last week’s rank: 11
QB Derek Carr’s late fumble halted the Raiders’ drive toward a potential tying score as they lost to the Giants in the Meadowlands. They had been winning lately amid so much off-the-field turbulence, but they couldn’t keep that going. Rich Bisaccia suffered his first loss as interim coach and now must get his team to regroup. That task is far less demanding than handling those off-the-field issues.
17. Denver Broncos (5-4) | Last week’s rank: 21
The lopsided triumph at Dallas gives the Broncos two straight wins on the heels of a four-game skid. They have a good chance to keep things rolling this weekend when they host the Eagles. The Broncos certainly didn’t miss LB Von Miller. They got a spectacular return in the Miller trade, and that bodes well for the future. In the short term, it’s still difficult to know what to make of this team, given its wild fluctuations in performance.
18. Atlanta Falcons (4-4) | Last week’s rank: 23
The Falcons, with their big win Sunday in New Orleans, have pulled themselves up to the ranks of the NFL’s mediocre. That’s actually a testament to some good work by rookie coach Arthur Smith. Their 1-3 start to the season made it appear the Falcons were headed for far worse.
19. Indianapolis Colts (4-5) | Last week’s rank: 24
QB Carson Wentz was sharp and made no major blunders, and the Colts ran the ball at will in Thursday night’s triumph over the Jets. The Colts have three wins in their past four games and can reach .500 with a victory at home over the Jaguars. That is commendable, and it keeps the Colts in the playoff mix. But it’s just so difficult to trust Wentz.
20. Seattle Seahawks (3-5) | Last week’s rank: 22
QB Russell Wilson took to social media Monday to announce his return, confirmed by the team soon thereafter, from surgery to repair the injured middle finger on his throwing hand. Wilson missed three games for the Seahawks over four weeks, their bye included, and they went 1-2 without him. He returns for Sunday’s game against the Packers at Lambeau Field in what also could be Aaron Rodgers’s return.
21. San Francisco 49ers (3-5) | Last week’s rank: 15
This is all coming undone. The 49ers envisioned themselves returning to Super Bowl contention. Instead, they’ve lost five of their past six games and couldn’t win at home Sunday against a depleted Cardinals team missing Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. It’s beginning to feel like Trey Lance time, even if that means abandoning the present and playing for the future.
22. Minnesota Vikings (3-5) | Last week’s rank: 18
That was so very Vikings-like Sunday, squandering leads of 17-3 and 24-10 to lose in OT in Baltimore. It’s not that the Vikings are terrible. They aren’t. It’s just that they don’t have that certain something that it takes to be good.
23. New York Giants (3-6) | Last week’s rank: 27
The Giants at least haven’t given up on Coach Joe Judge. They beat the Raiders on Sunday at the Meadowlands even without RB Saquon Barkley. The defense did the heavy lifting. The Giants enter their bye week with two victories in three games. A second-half push toward anything approaching .500 probably would buy Judge one more season to turn things around.
24. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) | Last week’s rank: 19
The losing will be fine if it feels as though the Eagles are building toward something better. At the moment, it’s fair to wonder whether that’s happening.
25. Carolina Panthers (4-5) | Last week’s rank: 20
The ghosts were back for Sam Darnold. The QB, who once professed on the sideline while with the Jets to “seeing ghosts” during a mistake-filled performance against the Patriots, seemingly saw them again during his three-interception outing in Sunday’s loss to New England. The Panthers were not competitive against the Patriots even with RB Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup. It might be time for Coach Matt Rhule to consider benching Darnold in favor of backup P.J. Walker, even if Darnold’s shoulder issues don’t sideline him.
26. Chicago Bears (3-6) | Last week’s rank: 25
The Bears were on the wrong end of some puzzling calls by the officials Monday night in Pittsburgh. But eventually, everyone is going to learn their lesson on the taunting enforcement: Don’t even come close to doing it. Don’t give the officials the chance to throw a flag.
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) | Last week’s rank: 29
Maybe, just maybe Urban Meyer has begun to figure things out just a bit. He has stayed out of the headlines in recent weeks, and the Jaguars have won two of their past three games. They leaned heavily on their defense to grind out Sunday’s stunning upset of the Bills. Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence missed some throws, had only 118 passing yards and hurt his ankle. Even so, it’s always better to be a winning QB than a losing QB.
28. Miami Dolphins (2-7) | Last week’s rank: 30
The Dolphins beat the Texans, in case you hadn’t heard. There’s absolutely no reason that you should have been paying any attention.
29. New York Jets (2-6) | Last week’s rank: 26
The feel-good story of Mike White at QB didn’t last long; he exited Thursday night’s loss at Indianapolis with an injured right forearm. Josh Johnson came in and put up some eye-catching numbers, but the outcome was decided by then. The Jets are still the Jets, and they should go back to trying to develop rookie QB Zach Wilson as soon as Wilson’s recovery from his knee injury allows it.
30. Washington Football Team (2-6) | Last week’s rank: 28
There’s little reason for optimism as Washington returns from its bye to play out the string in a seemingly lost season. The pitiable state of last season’s NFC East, which made Washington a division winner at 7-9, raised expectations to unreasonable levels. This was always a rebuilding team that was never anything more than below average. And now it has taken a sizable step backward from that.
31. Houston Texans (1-8) | Last week’s rank: 31
The Texans lost to the Dolphins, in case you hadn’t heard. There’s absolutely no reason that you should have been paying any attention.
32. Detroit Lions (0-8) | Last week’s rank: 32
Their bye is in the past, and now the countdown begins: Can the Lions become the first 0-17 team in NFL history? Their next two games are at Pittsburgh and Cleveland.