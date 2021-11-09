Marsh was penalized following a third-down sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ 29-27 loss. He moved toward the Steelers’ sideline and looked in that direction before turning and heading toward the Bears’ bench. The taunting call enabled the Steelers to retain possession of the ball rather than punt. They managed a field goal on that drive to increase their lead to 26-20 with less than three minutes remaining.