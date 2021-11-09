“The call was the definition of taunting, with the player gesturing toward the sideline and the opponent,” one of the people with knowledge of the NFL’s views said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the league made no official public comment about the propriety of the call.
Monday’s call drew widespread criticism from media members and fans. Earlier Tuesday, the NFL Players Association reiterated that it would support a withdrawal of the point of officiating emphasis on taunting enforcement.
But the league showed no signs of backing down. The NFL believes that, with taunting as a point of emphasis, on-field officials have the authority to make judgments about what constitutes taunting and players will continue to adjust as the season progresses, one of the people familiar with the league’s views said. All calls made by the officials are subject to a weekly review process.
Marsh was penalized following a third-down sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ 29-27 loss. He moved toward the Steelers’ sideline and looked in that direction before turning and heading toward the Bears’ bench. The taunting call enabled the Steelers to retain possession of the ball rather than punt. They managed a field goal on that drive to increase their lead to 26-20 with less than three minutes remaining.
“I think it’s pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn’t taunting,” Marsh said during a postgame news conference. “I’ve been doing the celebration my whole career. It’s just sad to see stuff like that happen in a close game like that. It’s just rough. I don’t want to say too much because you all know how it is.”
There was physical contact between Corrente and Marsh as Corrente turned his body and reached for his penalty flag while Marsh moved past him en route to the sideline. Marsh said Monday night that he “got hip-checked by the ref and it’s pretty clear.”
Marsh also said: “If I were to do that to a ref or even touch the ref, you know, we’d get kicked out of the game, possibly suspended and fined. So I just think that that was incredibly inappropriate.”
Asked Tuesday whether the NFL believed Marsh’s accusation about Corrente initiating physical contact was legitimate, a person with knowledge of the league’s view said, “No.” The NFL did not plan to take any action on it, that person said.
According to another person with knowledge of the rulemaking process, there was no immediate dialogue between the league office and the competition committee about any revisions to the taunting enforcement. The competition committee, at the behest of the coaches subcommittee, made strict enforcement of the existing anti-taunting rule a point of officiating emphasis for this season.
Coaches such as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and the Washington Football Team’s Ron Rivera, both competition committee members, have continued during the season to express support for the enforcement.
There have been 35 taunting calls in 136 games leaguewide through Week 9. That’s up from five taunting calls at this point last season, eight in 2019, 20 in 2018 and 13 in 2017.