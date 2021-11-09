The No. 25 Cavaliers (18-7, 13-4 ACC last season) begin the season Tuesday night against Navy at John Paul Jones Arena with a roster that includes two transfers, Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin, with limited knowledge of the pack line. Both are expected to log significant minutes for the reigning ACC regular season champions.
“There is an advantage when someone’s in your program longer,” Bennett said. “You can’t deny that. Do you change how you are with them when they come in and play right away? Maybe you’re a touch more patient but still demanding, and that’s what I’ve told our staff and I’ve told our players.”
Gardner (6-foot-6, 246 pounds) transferred from East Carolina, where he averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds last season. The forward provides a gritty inside presence the Cavaliers were lacking after center Jay Huff and forward Sam Hauser, among others, graduated.
Franklin is a welcome addition to a backcourt with a dearth of experience. Kihei Clark is entering his fourth season as a starter, including as part of the 2019 national championship team, but the rest of the guard rotation remains uncertain apart from Reece Beekman, a sophomore.
“I’m just trying to do a good job of leading those guys, especially the new guys — the two transfers and then the freshmen coming in,” Clark said.
Clark is the only player left who appeared in games for the national championship team, and he continues to be the undisputed leader on and off the court for Virginia, which is without its top three scorers from last season: the sharpshooting Hauser, Huff and three-point specialist Trey Murphy III, a first-round pick in the NBA draft.
In all, six of the Cavaliers’ top eight scorers from last season are gone via graduation or the transfer portal, underscoring the value of the arrivals of Gardner, a senior, and Franklin, a junior, on a roster that includes a half-dozen players who are freshmen or sophomores.
Both players indicated their priority has been learning the pack line, leaning on Clark frequently for advice regarding the intricacies of the alignment that has regularly placed the Cavaliers at or near the top of the nation in defensive metrics.
The Cavaliers were sixth last season in scoring defense (60.5 points per game) even as the coronavirus pandemic forced them to pause in-person basketball operations for lengthy stretches. In 2019-20, they were first nationally in scoring defense and defensive rating.
“I’m glad they’re here,” Bennett said of Gardner and Franklin. “When you bring in transfers, guys that are in their upperclassman years, my philosophy is, if at all possible, they need to come in to be a significant part of contributing and playing, and we’re going to need both those guys to do that.”
Gardner finished second in the American Athletic Conference last season in scoring, rebounding and minutes (35.2) on the way to being named first-team all-conference. He also led the AAC in defensive rebounding (6.3) — an important component of the pack line — and was tied for most double-doubles (seven).
Gardner played at least 38 minutes in eight games last season, leaving no doubt about his stamina. No other frontcourt player on the Cavaliers’ current roster averaged more than 8.5 minutes last season.
“Jayden, he’s a monster,” said Franklin, who is roommates with Gardner. “He’s powerful, but he has a lot of finesse. He can shoot midrange. He has a great post game, and he’s a great rebounder.”
Franklin transferred from Indiana, where he averaged 11.4 points and shot a team-high 42.4 percent from three-point range last season. The combo guard, Bennett said, will be asked to stretch the defense as the Cavaliers seek their 11th ACC regular season title. Five of those championships have come since Bennett took over in 2009. He also directed Virginia to ACC tournament titles in 2014 and 2018.
“There is a lot of newness and inexperience,” Bennett said. “But I think that’s college basketball with the transfer portal, and obviously losing Jay Huff and Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy, all of those guys were such a big part of it, but that’s what I love about coaching. You don’t know until you start playing, but we’ll have to figure out ways to fit our team.”