The Cavaliers led only briefly in the first half and played from behind the rest of the way to lose on opening night for the first time in nine seasons amid uncharacteristically sloppy defense and careless ball security, yielding 14 turnovers that led to 22 points for Navy.
Kadin Shedrick’s tip-in with 8:45 left drew Virginia even at 55, but the Midshipmen scored the next six points, including the last two baskets on putbacks. The Cavaliers missed eight consecutive field goal attempts in the closing minutes.
Jayden Gardner, a transfer from East Carolina, led Virginia with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Kihei Clark (12 points) was the only other Cavaliers player to score in double figures; Virginia shot 41.2 percent, including 4 for 16 from three-point range.
The Midshipmen went 11 for 21 from behind the arc and got a game-high 19 points from John Carter Jr., who sank 5 of 8 three-pointers. Sean Yoder added 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting, making all three of his three-point attempts.
Despite a significant size disadvantage, Navy outrebounded the Cavaliers 35-30 and prevailed in second-chance points 10-6.
Trailing by seven at halftime, Virginia cranked up the defensive pressure and forced the Midshipmen into repeated field goal attempts with the shot clock in the single digits. The Cavaliers also closed out on three-point shooters with far more gusto.
On the other end, Virginia got the ball into the painted area regularly, leading to layups or Navy fouls. The Cavaliers scored seven points at the foul line over seven minutes to tie the score at 53 with 10:46 remaining.
A blistering showing from three-point range in the first half allowed Navy to open a 37-29 lead with 4:52 to play. The Midshipmen had gone 8 for 10 from behind the arc, including sinking four in a row early to put Virginia on its heels.
The Cavaliers responded with consecutive baskets to get within 37-33. The second of those field goals came on Reece Beekman’s dunk off a cross-court pass from Armaan Franklin, who moments earlier collected a steal to stall Navy’s bid to push the ball upcourt with an advantage in numbers.
Defensive mistakes down the stretch led to the Cavaliers trailing at halftime 42-35.
Here’s what to know from Virginia’s loss:
Rotation comes into focus
The starters were all but certain at four spots entering the season: Clark, Beekman, Franklin and Gardner. Shedrick was the fifth starter; he finished with seven points and seven rebounds after sitting for lengthy stretches of the first half with two fouls.
Guard Kody Stattmann was the first player off the bench. Forward Francisco Caffaro followed as Virginia’s second reserve to get into the game, but he committed three fouls in the first half in addition to two turnovers.
Guards Taine Murray and Carson McCorkle rounded out Bennett’s nine-man rotation. Murray is a freshman from New Zealand whom the Cavaliers envision as a three-point threat. He’s also familiar with the culture at Virginia given his friendship with Jack Salt, the starting center on the Cavaliers’ 2019 national championship team.
Navy measures up
Navy Coach Ed DeChellis has made a habit of getting marquee programs on the Midshipmen’s nonconference schedule, including three straight ACC opponents to open this season. Navy plays Virginia Tech on Friday night in Annapolis before going on the road to face Louisville on Monday.
The Midshipmen now have three victories over Power Five schools in the past five seasons, having beaten Pittsburgh, 71-62, in 2017 and last year defeating Georgetown, 78-71.
It’s no wonder Navy is a favorite again in the Patriot League behind four returning starters who helped the Midshipmen claim the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament for the first time since 1997. The only starter not back is Cam Davis, who led Navy in scoring (17.1) and assists (2.7).
