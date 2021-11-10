Still, the sixth-year coach left open the possibility Armstrong might not play if the injury has not healed enough for the left-hander, who leads major college football in total offense (425.3 yards per game), to throw and move in the pocket without significant discomfort.
“I probably won’t have an update until the ball is kicked off, and we all look out there and see who our quarterback is,” Mendenhall said Monday afternoon. “It means collectively where I don’t really plan to address it, because I don’t think it will help you, me or anyone else in terms of our preparation. It helps our football team best to let Brennan heal, recover and our team to get ready to play.”
Armstrong is listed first on Virginia’s latest depth chart, with redshirt freshman Ira Armstead and freshman Jay Woolfolk both listed as the No. 2 quarterback. But when Armstrong left for good following his second interception against then-No. 25 Brigham Young in Provo, Utah, Woolfolk entered as his replacement.
Woolfolk attempted five passes in the final stages of a 66-49 loss in which Armstrong threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns on 22-of-34 passing and rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries before coming to the sideline and pointing to his left rib cage.
Immediately following the game, Mendenhall acknowledged Armstrong perhaps had been injured on the play in which he threw the interception. Mendenhall, however, also speculated Armstrong might have been hurt earlier in the game and elected to play on despite the pain.
Armstrong has not been made available to the media since before the Cavaliers faced BYU in Mendenhall’s return to the program he restored to national prominence during his first 11 seasons as a head coach.
When Mendenhall took over in Charlottesville in 2016, Armstrong was one of his staff’s primary recruiting targets.
“Right now I would say the confidence is very high,” Virginia tight end Jelani Woods said of the offense regardless of who plays quarterback. “Jay and the other quarterbacks are doing a really good job of handling what they’ve been dealt with, and as an offense we’re really [clicking] right now.”
The Cavaliers (6-3) did not play this past weekend and have the added benefit of resting Armstrong throughout the majority of Saturday given kickoff is not scheduled until 7:30 p.m. for the fourth meeting in series history and the second between the schools at Scott Stadium.
Virginia is 0-3 against the Fighting Irish, most recently falling, 35-20, in 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Armstrong has not missed a game this season despite a knee injury Sept. 11 against Illinois. The following week Armstrong, wearing a knee brace, set a single-game school record by throwing for 554 yards during a 59-39 loss to North Carolina.
His 3,557 passing yards this season, with at least four games remaining, are a single-season school record, as is his streak of 15 consecutive games throwing a touchdown pass. Armstrong needs two touchdown passes to break the Cavaliers’ single-season record of 28 Matt Schaub set in 2002.
Armstrong’s 3,828 yards of total offense are 480 short of another program single-season record, and he’s 1,063 yards from establishing the school’s career mark for total offense even after missing time last season, his first as a starter, while in concussion protocol.
The wild card in the mix at quarterback is Keytaon Thompson. He’s not listed on the quarterback depth chart but played the position at Mississippi State before transferring to Virginia in 2020 and competing against Armstrong for the starting job during fall camp.
After Armstrong was named the starter, Thompson moved to wide receiver but also has played running back and quarterback as one of the Cavaliers’ most dynamic athletes. Thompson is second on the team this season in receiving yards (663) and receptions (51) and third in rushing (216).
Virginia leads the country in total offense (545.2) and ranks second in passing offense (401) but is first among Power Five schools. The Cavaliers also are tied for 11th nationally in scoring offense (38.9) and have amassed at least 48 points in three straight games.
“Brennan has earned every opportunity to play, even if he just looks out over the field from the balcony” during practice, Mendenhall said. “I mean, he knows. He trains so hard, mental reps, etc., and so it literally is day-to-day, and we’re going to give him every minute right until the ball is kicked off to be our quarterback.”