In Garbers’s understanding, last week’s testing should not have been mandatory but rather only “highly recommended,” meaning Cal’s players — 99 percent of whom reportedly are vaccinated — could have had the choice to opt out and still play. But he said school officials told them the testing was mandatory and that players could not participate in football activities unless they underwent testing.
“We have worked too hard to have someone take this all away from us, it is wrong,” he wrote. “We deserve answers and transparent communication.”
Another Cal player, defensive lineman Luc Bequette, quoted Garbers’s tweet and wrote that a Cal University Health Services official told the players they “could be arrested for refusing to test as vaccinated individuals with no symptoms.”
According to the Associated Press, Cal had not been regularly testing asymptomatic players throughout the season but began testing close contacts and eventually the entire team after a symptomatic player tested positive last week. Pac-12 regulations state that vaccinated athletes are not subject to regular testing unless there’s an incidence of “sustained increased transmission,” which the conference defines as either three or more positive cases or a 5 percent positivity rate among one team. In such an instance, the conference rules state that full-team testing — of both vaccinated and unvaccinated players — only “should be considered.”
Workplace rules in the state of California are more stringent, however. In response to the player complaints, the City of Berkeley’s department of health issued a statement Tuesday saying 44 people in the Cal football program had tested positive for coronavirus, which is classified as a “major” outbreak under state health guidelines. Once a major outbreak has been discovered, state workplace safety rules state that the affected group must be tested twice a week until there are fewer than three positive tests over a 14-day period.
The health department also said there was “an environment of ongoing failure to abide by public health measures” in the Cal football program, claiming people in the program did not get tested after coming down with covid symptoms, did not stay home when experiencing symptoms and did not wear masks indoors as required.
Under the Pacific-12′s coronavirus protocols, anyone who tests positive for coronavirus — vaccinated or unvaccinated — must isolate for at least 10 days after the positive test or onset of symptoms (they cannot test out of the isolation, as is the case elsewhere). The sheer number of positive tests “left us with an inability to compete safely” against USC, Cal Athletic Director Jim Knowlton said in a statement.
The Pac-12 could have forced Cal to forfeit the game after the conference reverted last summer to its standard policy about teams that are unable to take the field (during the 2020 season, before vaccinations were available, games featuring teams that could not play because of coronavirus outbreaks were considered no contests and not forfeits). But the conference rule states that the commissioner “has discretion to determine whether an institution is at fault or primarily at fault for an inability to play a contest based on the facts of the situation.”
Ultimately, both USC and Cal expressed a desire to play the game on Saturday, Dec. 4, one day after the conference championship game. The Trojans are 4-5 on the season and may need to play the game against the Golden Bears to win six games and qualify for a bowl game. Likewise, Cal (3-6) could qualify for a bowl game with a victory over the Trojans.