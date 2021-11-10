The Pac-12 could have forced Cal to forfeit the game after the conference reverted last summer to its standard policy about teams that are unable to take the field (during the 2020 season, before vaccinations were available, games featuring teams that could not play because of coronavirus outbreaks were considered no contests and not forfeits). But the conference rule states that the commissioner “has discretion to determine whether an institution is at fault or primarily at fault for an inability to play a contest based on the facts of the situation.”