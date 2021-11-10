Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday that Dowd’s current injury was not related to his previous one.
“He is going to be a little bit,” Laviolette said. “I don't think it is anything major. Hoping to see him back after IR.”
Dowd, who is eligible to come off injured reserve in time for Washington’s game Tuesday at Anaheim, is among a number of ailing players on the roster. Nicklas Backstrom remains on long-term injured reserve with a hip injury and has yet to practice with the team. Anthony Mantha is out indefinitely after shoulder surgery last week and T.J. Oshie is still in a walking boot after blocking a shot with his right foot in late October.
There are also minor injury questions in net. Laviolette said Washington brought up Fucale, 26, for precautionary reasons; Vitek Vanecek was involved in a collision Monday night, but finished the game.
Vanecek was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice and Laviolette said Washington is still assessing his situation.
Fucale was 3-0-2 with a .933 save percentage and a 1.73 goals against average for the Bears this season. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
“I feel like the last few years have been trending in the right direction and I got a good thing going and I’m just sticking to my game,” Fucale said. “Things are working well right now.”
Laviolette said Vanecek, Fucale and Ilya Samsonov will alltravel for the Capitals’ trip to Detroit and Columbus. The back-to-back contests on Thursday and Friday start a stretch of seven games in 11 days.
The Capitals’ veterans have been playing increasingly high minutes with injuries taking a toll. Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov lead the forwards in average ice time per game with 21:46 and 21:33, respectively.
“The three back-to-backs in two weeks is tough so we’ll just wake up every day and just manage that day to do our best to be successful,” Laviolette said. “It is what it is.”
The Capitals do not have any extra forwards on their active roster with Dowd out and Protas’s call-up from Hershey.
Lapierre, 19, was sent back to his junior team, Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Lapierre played in six games this season and only had one point: a goal in in the team’s season-opener, which was also his NHL debut. He averaged 9:35 a game.
“We’re really really happy with him and what he did and what he was able to do and we think it’s good that he goes back now and he plays and gets a ton of confidence and a ton of ice time and continues to develop in that was as well,” Laviolette said. “And then, you know, maybe a chance at a world championship or something like that where he gets to experience that and develop even more.”
Because the Capitals sent Lapierre back to his junior team, Washington will not burn the first year of his entry-level contract. Lapierre is still eligible to play for the Capitals this season if they need an emergency call-up and is also eligible to play for Hershey or Washington during each team’s respective postseason runs.
Laviolette praised the young rookie for his efforts with the big club, but acknowledged the jump to the NHL isn’t all easy.
“It is a lot for a young player too to handle the NHL and the league itself,” Laviolette said. “We sent him back to juniors where he can play against his peers and who knows what happens from here.”