Now, even with some holdouts refusing to get their shots, enough people are vaccinated to let the fans — and the pep bands — come back. Everyone inside the Siegel Center appeared to be masked on Tuesday, and the crowd of 7,017 was 620 short of a sellout. That meant VCU’s 10-year-streak of 166 straight sellouts ended. Still, that’s a pretty good turnout for a 6 p.m. start on a Tuesday with masks required and some still justifiably nervous about being in crowds.