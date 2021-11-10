Krzyzewski, who turns 75 in February, began his 42nd and final season at Duke on Tuesday with a 79-71 win over Kentucky in front of a roaring Madison Square Garden crowd of 18,132 in the second game of the annual corporate and television glory-fest that also included Kansas beating Michigan State. All four of those schools’ coaches — Krzyzewski, Kentucky’s John Calipari, Kansas’s Bill Self and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo — are in the Hall of Fame. Krzyzewski has won five national titles, the other three one apiece.