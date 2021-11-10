The reasoning is sound. Passing dominates the football landscape more than ever and quarterbacks have never been more valuable. Just look at how the earnings of the league’s top quarterbacks have ballooned. In 2016, Andrew Luck inked a contract guaranteeing him $44 million, the most at the position at the time. In 2021, Josh Allen is guaranteed $100 million. The advanced stats back this the position’s importance, too. In each of the past five seasons, the top five players according to TruMedia’s expected points added — a metric that accounts for the down, distance and field position of each play — have all been passers. The eventual MVP winner has led the league in expected points added each of those years, too, so its use in judging value passes the smell test.
This year the leader board looks a little different. The first two players in expected points added are quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady. But there’s a legitimate MVP candidate who doesn’t play quarterback, and almost nobody would have considered him an MVP threat before this season started.
Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp — who leads the league in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,019) and receiving touchdowns (10) heading into Week 10 — sits third in expected points added, behind just Stafford and Brady. No wide receiver has ever won the award, and Kupp almost certainly won’t change that, but he has a strong case as the most valuable non-quarterback in the league this season — which speaks both to his remarkable season and to the outsize importance of passing in today’s NFL.
Used mostly as a slot receiver early in his career, Kupp is now running more routes on the outside, using a blend of size and athleticism to beat cornerbacks and safeties of all types. With Stafford under center, Kupp’s catch rate of 81 percent is close to a career high and his average depth of target, 9.2 yards past the line of scrimmage, has spiked. In other words, he is going deeper down the field while catching more balls than ever, an explosive combination. Indeed, Kupp is the first player in more than 30 years to record at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his team’s first nine games.
“He’s beat guys on the outside, he’s beat them inside with choice routes, up the seam, over the top. I mean, he’s just been able to do it in every single fashion,” former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said on his podcast with Tom Brady and Jim Gray. “He’s big, he’s fast, he separates, he’s got tremendous hands. The guy’s a complete player and you can tell he just does things the right way.”
After considering the down, distance, field position of each pass to Kupp, he’s accounted for 54 more points than expected this season. The next-highest ranked receiver, Tim Patrick of the Denver Broncos, has accounted for 38 more points than expected, a huge gap between the top two players at the position. In fact, the last time a wideout finished in the top 5 in expected points added was Demaryius Thomas in 2012. Working with Peyton Manning, he caught 94 passes for 1,434 yards and 10 touchdowns that year, contributing 75 more points than expected.
Expected points added isn’t the only advanced metric that sees such tremendous value in Kupp’s first-half eruption. Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted yards above replacement metric, which is adjusted for situation and opponent, also ranks Kupp far ahead of any other receiver this season. His 252 defense-adjusted yards above replacement is 53 more than the next-best receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, with several other stars tightly bunched behind Hopkins.
Kupp probably won’t win the MVP award, but as John Clayton noted, he’s a strong contender for offensive player of the year. Another candidate: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who is also making a bid for the league’s most valuable non-quarterback honor.
Taylor has touched the ball 163 times this year, producing a league-leading 1,114 yards from scrimmage with nine total touchdowns. In the last six games, Taylor has run for 650 yards while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. He had a huge night against the New York Jets last Thursday, rushing for 172 yards on 19 carries, including a 78-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. According to Next Gen Stats, he hit a top speed of 22.1 miles per hour on that run, the fastest time by a ball carrier this season. He now has the two fastest speeds and the two longest runs (78 and 83 yards) by a ball carrier this season. Taylor also leads all running backs with 29 expected points added.
Defensively, it is hard to top what cornerback Trevon Diggs has done for the Dallas Cowboys. The 2020 second-round pick has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, successfully defending a league leading 12 passes with seven interceptions, two of those pick-sixes. Those interceptions have saved the Cowboys 39 points on defense this season, almost two touchdowns more than the next best cornerback, J.C. Jackson in New England (27 points saved).
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett, who leads the league with 12 sacks, has saved his team an estimated 21 points, but that’s still almost three touchdowns less than Diggs, showing just how valuable the corner has been this season.
Of course, a quarterback will likely be named the league’s MVP. Stafford has produced almost 89 more points than expected this year on his throws, and Brady is having a solid season as well, producing 64 more points than expected. But while those two players were name brands entering this season, Kupp, Taylor and Diggs have emerged as surprising additions on the list of most valuable contributors.