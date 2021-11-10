The reasoning is sound. Passing dominates the football landscape more than ever and quarterbacks have never been more valuable. Just look at how the earnings of the league’s top quarterbacks have ballooned. In 2016, Andrew Luck inked a contract guaranteeing him $44 million, the most at the position at the time. In 2021, Josh Allen is guaranteed $100 million. The advanced stats back this the position’s importance, too. In each of the past five seasons, the top five players according to TruMedia’s expected points added — a metric that accounts for the down, distance and field position of each play — have all been passers. The eventual MVP winner has led the league in expected points added each of those years, too, so its use in judging value passes the smell test.