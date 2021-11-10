The woman’s lawsuit, which was filed in District Court in Hennepin County, states that Cook and Gracelyn Trimble, a U.S. Army sergeant, met on a Florida beach in 2018 and had a sporadic, occasionally rocky relationship. It states that she traveled to Cook’s home to end their relationship on Nov. 19, 2020, angering Cook with a request for his help in gathering her belongings. Her lawsuit claims that Cook “grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open.” It says that Cook later “slammed her on the floor … jumped on top of [her] … pinned her to the ground, and repeatedly screamed at her and told her she was going to die.”