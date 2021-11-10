It states Trimble covered her injuries with a hoodie, a face mask and sunglasses when Cook took her to the airport the next day. She sought treatment for the injuries on Nov. 25 in Florida but said she had been in an ATV accident. Neither party called 911 or filed a police report.
The lawsuit includes images of her injuries and accuses Cook of “giving her a concussion, leaving a scar on my face and taking me through hell.” It also includes images of text messages allegedly sent between Trimble and Cook, including one in which Cook writes, “I know what I did can’t be rewind [sic] ... if you wanna go to the police I’ll respect that I’ll take my punishment for what I did!”
Cook addressed the allegations when he spoke with reporters after Vikings practice Wednesday.
“I know there’s a lot of questions about the reports and the things that came out yesterday,” Cook said. “I just want everybody to know I’m the victim in this situation, and the truth and the details about the situation will come out at a future time. ... I don’t want to go into further details about it. I know the facts of the situation will come out and clear everything up that you all are trying to get answers to.”
David Valentini, a lawyer for Cook, did not immediately respond to a request for comment but said in a statement to the Associated Press that Cook had the legal right to defend himself under Minnesota’s castle doctrine and said Trimble had entered Cook’s home with a stolen garage door opener, punched him and sprayed mace in his face without provocation. She also maced two of Cook’s guests, he said, and forced the three of them at gunpoint to remain in his home for “several hours.” Trimble’s lawsuit alleges that Cook pointed a gun he kept in his bedroom at Trimble’s head before setting it down, and that Trimble later grabbed the same gun for purposes of self-defense.
Valentini said the injuries to Trimble’s face occurred when Cook tried to stop her from assaulting a female guest, adding that Trimble had previously damaged Cook’s property and alleging that she has been attempting to extort “millions of dollars” from him.
According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, which first reported details of the lawsuit Tuesday night, a copy of the lawsuit was sent to Cook late Tuesday, and before it was filed, Trimble and her lawyer, Daniel Cragg, held settlement discussions with Cook and Valentini. No agreement was reached.
The Vikings’ next game is scheduled for Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., and Cook remains eligible to play, the NFL said.
“The matter will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a written statement. “We will continue to monitor developments but there’s no change to his status as this is a civil complaint.”
Cook has not been charged with a crime. Under the conduct policy, he could be put on paid administrative leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list if he is charged with a felony or a crime of violence. The policy also allows NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to place a player on paid leave if he believes it is warranted based on the results of a league investigation or pending the results of such an investigation.
— Mark Maske contributed to this report