Ruggs, a 2020 first-round pick, was quickly released by the Raiders, and has been under house arrest after posting a $150,000 bond.
Ruggs made an appearance at an initial hearing last week while in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace, at which prosecutors indicated that he faced felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death. By Wednesday, they added two more felony charges — DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm — related to injuries they claim were suffered by Ruggs’s girlfriend, who was in the car with him at the time of the crash. A misdemeanor charge of possession of a gun while under the influence was also filed against Ruggs after “a firearm was found inside the vehicle very near where Mr. Ruggs was driving,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters after the hearing.
Asked what the minimum and maximum sentences could be for Ruggs if convicted on the five counts, Wolfson replied, “The bare minimum would be two years in prison, up to as much as somewhere in the 50 [-years] range. These are non-probationable offenses. So the felony DUI charges, if Mr. Ruggs is convicted, he can’t get probation. He must get a prison sentence.”
In addition to accusing Ruggs of driving at over 150 mph just before the crash, a rate of speed Wolfson said last week he’d never seen in a criminal case, prosecutors allege Ruggs had a blood alcohol level of 0.16 percent, which is twice the legal limit in Nevada.
“I have been doing this for 40 years, and I can tell each and every one of you that I have had multiple experiences where the facts that were presented at the outset of the case turned out not to be the facts,” Ruggs’s attorney, David Chesnoff, said after the hearing. “So that’s why I keep saying, ‘Please don’t prejudge, let us do our work in the courtroom.’ The state, the prosecutor will do theirs, and that’s when the facts will be determined.”
Citing state privacy laws, Chesnoff convinced the presiding judge, Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum, to temporarily block the release of Ruggs’s medical records (per the AP). An attorney for the Ruggs’s girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, was able to get the same ruling. Baucum set a hearing for Dec. 8 to determine whether the medical records for both must be turned over to prosecutors. Kilgo-Washington’s records could be key to determining the severity of injuries she may have suffered in the crash, as well as whether Ruggs should be held accountable.
A date of Dec. 16 was set for a hearing on whether there is enough evidence for Ruggs to stand trial.
In response to questions Wolfson said he has received from people wondering why Ruggs is not facing any counts related to the death of Tintor’s dog, he declared that Nevada law precluded such charges because it cannot be proved that Ruggs knew the golden retriever was in her vehicle at the time of the crash.
“I’m a dog lover, but the state of Nevada doesn’t allow it,” Wolfson said.