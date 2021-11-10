Ruggs made an appearance at an initial hearing last week while in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace, at which prosecutors indicated that he faced felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death. By Wednesday, they added two more felony charges — DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm — related to injuries they claim were suffered by Ruggs’s girlfriend, who was in the car with him at the time of the crash. A misdemeanor charge of possession of a gun while under the influence was also filed against Ruggs after “a firearm was found inside the vehicle very near where Mr. Ruggs was driving,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters after the hearing.