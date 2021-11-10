CARLSBAD, Calif. — As the sun set on the Omni La Costa Resort on Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Erik Neander politely stepped away from a few reporters, waving his phone to indicate he was getting a call he had to take. He hunched a little, trying to hear in the crowded space. Then he covered his mouth with his free hand so no one around — reporters, fellow general managers, anyone — would hear whatever he was saying to whoever had just called.