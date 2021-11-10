He said he doesn’t blame the Atlanta Braves for winning the World Series with a roster that was almost entirely remodeled with losing teams’ midseason castoffs, something he believes undermines the sport’s integrity by shortening the part of the season that matters.
He said he doesn’t blame losing teams for selling off players in “a race to the bottom,” deciding that trading away top players and the wins they yield is worth a few dismal months because of the draft picks awarded to MLB’s worst teams.
No, Boras said he blames the rules for creating a version of the sport in which teams on the brink have as much incentive to fold as they do to raise their bets. More specifically, the longtime agent pointed to a 2012 rule change that instituted a cap on how much teams could spend on bonuses for draft picks. The 2011 Washington Nationals, for example, spent $16.5 million on their first five picks.
A cap on spending, he argued then and now, limits a team’s ability to entice top-tier talent away from college commitments, making draft position even more important. Since draft order is determined by record, with the worst record receiving the top pick, the incentive to tank enters the equation.
Some of those teams, Boras argued, included the 2021 Kansas City Royals, who offloaded eventual World Series MVP Jorge Soler to the Braves for very little. They included the 2021 Cleveland soon-to-be-Guardians, who offloaded eventual NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario for very little, too.
“In effect, the integrity of the 2021 season changed because it was a race to the bottom to get draft picks for many, many teams to unload payroll and not in any way respecting the integrity of divisional races and/or the dynamic of what a world championship should mean,” Boras said.
“You must make competitive requirements of winning so every team has a reason to win every game,” he added. “We have seen a noncompetitive cancer occur as a result of a bargaining change. It’s not good for the game. It’s not how our game should be played.”
Boras suggested that teams should not be able to add top-tier players in the middle of the season at the current rate — not because in-season trades shouldn’t be allowed but because teams should be incentivized to keep key players to keep their fans interested. He proposed severing the ties between won-loss record and draft position.
And throughout his meandering hour of answers to a variety of questions, Boras kept returning to one key point: the need to incentivize winning for all teams, not just those vying for the postseason.
“Every team says, ‘I need to do this because it’s my only option knowing I can’t reach a divisional crest, I can’t get to the playoffs, so what do I do?’ ” Boras said. “I go to try to get something out of it that is best available. And if it was best available for them to win 75 or 80 games and they knew they had to strive to win draft picks, you would not see this type of conduct because there would be motivation for them to say — and have ownership have strong reasons to say — I’m not giving you my core players because I have to make sure I’m winning.”
Normally, an agent’s opinions on the state of the game’s competitive integrity wouldn’t be any more noteworthy than anyone else in the industry who isn’t part of the negotiations. But most agents do not hold an annual address in front of cameras and dozens of reporters, either.
His opinions matter because, like it or not, Boras carries great influence in the sport. His clients are among the MLBPA’s most prominent negotiators: Of the eight major leaguers voted to serve on the union’s executive subcommittee by their peers, five are Boras clients.
Two of the more prominent and vocal advocates on that executive subcommittee, Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole, are Boras clients. So is New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton, who used Twitter to crowdsource fan goals for the direction of the sport.
Certainly, none of those players lack the ability to form their own opinions. But Boras’s investment in the outcome of the negotiations was evident Wednesday. At times during his hour-long session, Boras used words like “we” to discuss rights for which his players fought. And while he may not be in the negotiating room, he admitted that often bits and pieces of his arguments are.
“I talk to my players. I let the players talk to the union officials because they represent them in collective bargaining. But we sit down and we talk to our players all the time and they share their opinions and we offer our history,” Boras said. “I let them decide what they want to advocate specifically to their union leadership.”
MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark has spoken in far broader terms about the need to reinforce “competitive integrity,” a blanket term that seems to encompass everything from discouraging tanking to eliminating service time manipulation. Clark, who addressed reporters at the World Series, is often reluctant to delve into specifics. Boras, as a man outside the negotiating room who benefits when players benefit, can be more candid about his perspective on the sport. And he said encourages his clients, with whom he and his staff are in regular contact, to do the same.
“This is their rights, their futures they hold in their hands. Really, the collective bargaining agreement in many ways guides their future interests,” Boras said. “Certainly, I think, participation is mandatory for part of caring about their careers as much as performance.”