This award has increasingly gone to the best non-quarterback on offense, and through the first half of the season, Kupp has stood out the most in that category. He leads the league with 74 receptions, 1,019 yards and 10 touchdown catches. He’s averaging 113.2 receiving yards per game, which has raised the possibility of him having a 2,000-yard season. Kupp became the first player since Jerry Rice in 1990 to have 1,000 yards and 10 or more touchdowns in the first 10 games.