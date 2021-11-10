Still, holding any NFL opponent to a lone touchdown is commendable under any circumstances, and perhaps it is a turning point for Kansas City’s defensive unit.
The offense, meanwhile, continues to chug along despite the uncharacteristic turnovers from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Even with that concern, Kansas City is scoring 2.4 points per drive this season, the eighth-highest rate in the NFL, with a below-average rate of three-and-outs (22 percent vs. a 30 percent league average). According to Football Outsiders, the Chiefs have the 10th-best offense overall after adjusting for strength of schedule, while Pro Football Focus ranks its pass-blocking fifth-best in the league. That should be enough to cover a point spread of less than a field goal against the Raiders’ average defense (14th, per Football Outsiders).
Kansas City Chiefs (-2½) at Las Vegas Raiders
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -2½
Two-pick, six-point teaser (-120 money line)
A teaser is a variation of a parlay bet in which bettors can move the point spread a fixed amount of points in their favor, generally 6, 6½ or 7 points. Using the six-point variation as an example, a team favored by seven becomes favored by one and an underdog getting four points now gets 10. The number of legs (wagers) in the teaser bet determines the odds of the parlay, and all of the wagers involved must win in order for the teaser bet to cash. Two-team teasers typically pay -120 although there is some deviation, so be sure to shop around to get the best price.
Generally speaking, you want to focus your teasers on favorites giving 7½ to 8½ points and underdogs getting 1½ to 2½ points so you can move the line past the key numbers of three and seven, the most likely margins of victory in the NFL. This week’s targets: the Cleveland Browns (getting 1½ points at New England) and the Philadelphia Eagles (getting 2½ at Denver).
TEAM PLUS ORGINAL SPREAD
POINTS
NEW LINE
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (-1½)
+6
Browns +7½
Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos (-2½)
+6
Eagles +8½
Cleveland has a solid run defense (fifth-best, per Football Outsiders) with a formidable pass rush that should be able to handle New England’s average pass-blocking offensive line enough to rattle quarterback Mac Jones. The rookie’s completion rate drops from 72 percent in a clean pocket to 56 percent when under pressure. His rate of turnover-worthy plays, as graded by Pro Football Focus, increases from 1.2 to 5.7 percent in those situations.
Philadelphia, meanwhile, has one of the highest offensive success rates through the first nine weeks of the season per data from TruMedia, improving their expected points during offensive drives 45 percent of the time, which ranks ninth. Denver, by comparison, is near the bottom at 42 percent (20th).
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 10 slate.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
Best bets record this season: 10-6.
Baltimore Ravens (-7½) at Miami Dolphins
Pick: Baltimore Ravens -7½
Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (-9½)
Pick: Atlanta Falcons +9½
Buffalo Bills (-13) at New York Jets
Pick: Buffalo Bills -13
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (-1½)
Pick: Cleveland Browns +1½
Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers (-9)
Pick: Detroit Lions +9
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-10½)
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +10½
New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans (-3)
Pick: Tennessee Titans -3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9½) at Washington Football Team
Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -9½
Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (-10½)
Pick: Carolina Panthers +10½
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -3
Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos (-2½)
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles +2½
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-3)
Pick: Seattle Seahawks +3
Los Angeles Rams (-4) at San Francisco 49ers
Pick: Los Angeles Rams -4