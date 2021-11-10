What you need to read on international soccer

What to know about World Cup qualifying for the USMNT

Newcastle United sold to Saudi consortium amid concerns about human rights abuses

‘Washington is where you want to be’: D.C. makes its 2026 World Cup pitch to FIFA officials

Ricardo Pepi, the USMNT’s dazzling young striker, is on the fast track

MLS, Liga MX set to expand annual Leagues Cup tournament to include all 47 clubs

The center of the soccer universe has moved with Lionel Messi to Paris. Bonne chance.

More soccer news | D.C. United schedule