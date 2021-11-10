Zimmer said that the player initially “had a hard time breathing” and remained hospitalized Wednesday.
ESPN reported that the hospitalized player is guard Dakota Dozier. The Vikings did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of that.
Dozier was placed on the team’s covid-19 reserve list Friday. That list is for players who test positive for the coronavirus and those identified through contact tracing as close contacts. But if Dozier indeed is vaccinated, he only could have been placed on the list through a positive test for the virus. Vaccinated players are not subject to contact-tracing quarantines under the protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.
Zimmer said Wednesday that approximately 29 members of the organization, including him, were undergoing coronavirus testing. Usually, only unvaccinated players are subject to daily testing, under the current protocols. But there are provisions for daily testing of all personnel, vaccinated and unvaccinated, that apply to teams with clusters of positive cases.
The Vikings placed linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad offensive lineman Timon Parris on their covid-19 reserve list Monday. They put center Garrett Bradbury on the list last week and safety Harrison Smith was added to it over the weekend.
Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said at last month’s owners’ meetings in New York that 94.1 percent of players leaguewide were vaccinated. The league has said it has found that vaccinated players have tested positive for the virus at a rate far lower than that for unvaccinated players.
When vaccinated players have suffered breakthrough cases, the NFL has said, they generally have had mild symptoms over a relatively short duration.
“Definitely we’re seeing that vaccinated individuals have milder disease [with] shorter duration, fewer symptoms overall,” Sills said last month.
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said in August that he’d been hospitalized for four days because of covid-19. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead was hospitalized twice last year because of coronavirus-related issues, ESPN reported.