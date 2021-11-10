The red- and black-stitched Spalding baseball is one of three balls Johnson kept from his remarkable 21-year career that spanned from 1907 to 1927, according to his grandson, Henry Thomas, who originally sold the keepsake at auction in 2007. It features Johnson’s signature on the sweet spot and “Worlds Series 1924” in his cursive, along with the distinctive “X,” a mark perhaps made to indicate the ball’s significance. Authenticator Jimmy Spence once told Thomas he had never seen a more gorgeous autograph by “The Big Train.”
Thomas, a collector himself, has always believed the ball is the one McNeely bounced over the head of New York Giants third baseman Freddie Lindstrom to score Muddy Ruel from second base in the 12th inning of Game 7 in 1924, ending one of the greatest games in World Series history and touching off a raucous celebration at D.C.’s Griffith Stadium. He wrote as much in a letter of provenance, even if he doesn’t know for sure, when he and his late mother, Carolyn Johnson Thomas, originally put the ball up for auction 14 years ago. It sold to an anonymous buyer for $90,000.
“I’ll be fascinated to see what it does in this auction, because 2007 was a lifetime ago in the hobby,” Thomas said in a telephone interview. “Everything’s just exploded since then, so it wouldn’t surprise me at all if it went for two or three times as much.”
As of Wednesday morning, with nine days remaining in the auction, the high bid was $33,000.
Thomas has a few reasons to believe the baseball is from McNeely’s walk-off hit, which would make it more valuable than a generic game-used ball, including the fact that the only other two balls Johnson kept were from his 100th shutout (in 1923) and his only no-hitter (in 1920). Johnson started Games 1 and 5 of the 1924 World Series and took the loss in both contests, though the Senators probably would have won Game 1 if not for the two solo home runs the Giants hit into the temporary bleachers installed in left field to accommodate more fans.
“He certainly wouldn’t be keeping balls from those games,” said Thomas, who published a biography of his grandfather in 1998. “He also wrote ‘1924 Worlds Series’ on this ball, and if it were a more ordinary ball, I don’t know that he would’ve gone to the trouble to do that. He didn’t sign the other two balls he kept.”
Johnson would have good reason to keep a ball from the title-clinching Game 7, especially given that he earned the win by pitching four scoreless innings of relief.
Since 2001, Major League Baseball has used an elaborate authentication program to mark and track game-used memorabilia. The baseball that Nationals catcher Yan Gomes caught for the final out of the 2019 World Series, for instance, was authenticated after Game 7 and returned to Gomes. Ken Goldin, the founder of Goldin Auctions, estimated its value at $500,000.
There’s no hologram sticker with a unique alphanumeric code affixed to the Johnson-signed baseball in question, and there’s no one who can definitively say what happened to the ball McNeely hit after Giants left fielder Irish Meusel picked it up as fans swarmed the field 97 years ago.
“Irish Meusel could’ve easily been one of the players who went into the Washington clubhouse to congratulate Walter and said, ‘Oh, by the way, Walter, here’s the ball that won the game,’ ” Thomas said. “And then maybe he asked Freddy Baxter, the equipment guy, to put that ‘X’ on there so when he got home, he’d be reminded. But it’s just as strong a possibility that when the players came in to get their World Series checks, [Senators owner] Clark Griffith had a bucket of balls there and he said: ‘These are all from the Series. Go ahead and take one as a souvenir.’ Who knows?”
“Everything lines up that this is what it’s purported to be, but it does require a leap of faith, a little bit, from the ultimate winning bidder,” said Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions, which is featuring the baseball in its Fall Sports Collectibles Catalog Auction. “Unless you were there, it’s impossible to really know, but it has everything you could want as a collector. It’s an interesting piece.”
Thomas, 75, worked with Heritage in 2013 to auction off several other items that were spread among Johnson’s five adult children after he died in 1946, including his retirement paperwork and his personal Hall of Fame plaque from 1939. Thomas has a modest personal collection of Senators and Johnson memorabilia on display in the office of his Winchester, Va., home. Two of his favorite items are a silk pillowcase featuring his grandfather and a panoramic photo taken at Griffith Stadium before Game 7 of the 1924 World Series, with the Senators and Giants flanking Calvin and Grace Coolidge in the presidential box.
As for the baseball, Thomas said he has no regrets about auctioning it off in 2007, and the next owner should be thrilled.
“It’s a wonderful artifact in and of its own,” Thomas said. “You’re never going to find a nicer autographed Walter Johnson baseball if you’re a rich guy and that’s what you’re looking for. With the strong possibility that it’s the ball that won the Series, you start multiplying, so we’ll see what it’s worth.”
