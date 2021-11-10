Beyond helping the unit improve its play, particularly in the red zone, the return of several starters could be helpful in the bigger picture. The second half of the season will be pivotal for Washington to evaluate its offensive supporting cast ahead of a likely search for a franchise quarterback this offseason.
Coach Ron Rivera expressed optimism that the offense’s improving health could help unlock the potential of a unit that ranks 25th in the NFL with 19.5 points per game, and better complement a defense that showed progress over its last few games.
“The last couple games … if we put some points on the board, and we get in the red zone, how does it impact the defense?” Rivera said, adding, “Both sides have to play at the same level with the same level of consistency … to give us an opportunity.”
On Sunday, Washington appears poised to get back a pair of starting offensive linemen in guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle). It could also see the return of wide receiver Dyami Brown (knee), and see the benefit of rest for running back Antonio Gibson (shin) and receiver Cam Sims (hamstring).
The offense might not necessarily be at full speed, as receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) and tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) didn’t practice Wednesday and aren’t locks to play Sunday. There also is no timetable for Fitzpatrick’s return from the partial hip dislocation he suffered in the season opener, as Rivera said Wednesday that he didn’t show much progress in his recent MRI.
Washington will stick with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, with the hope he can find success leading a somewhat-restored offense. Rivera reiterated his confidence in the quarterback Wednesday and noted he saw growth from the QB in recent losses to the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers. One new challenge for Heinicke will be compensating for the loss of center Chase Roullier, a critical part of Washington’s presnap adjustments, who suffered a season-ending leg injury at Denver.
“One of the main jobs of a center in this offense is to be able to [identify the middle linebacker and set the protection and] handle the mental part,” coordinator Scott Turner said before Roullier’s injury, pointing out some teams lean more on the quarterback. Roullier will be replaced in the starting lineup by Wes Schweitzer or Tyler Larsen.
For several of the returning players, the individual stakes are high. Cosmi and Brown, two rookies, are expected to be cornerstones of this unit and must develop. Scherff, who will turn 30 in December, has missed at least three games in each of the last four seasons and is eligible for free agency after the season. Samuel, whom the team signed during free agency to a lucrative contract, hasn’t made an impact.
One of the offense’s issues in the first half of the season, left tackle Charles Leno Jr. pointed out after the loss at Denver, was its lack of identity. Rivera said that, during the team’s self-scouting process during the bye week, it noticed that the offense excelled at certain things, such as in the running or short passing games, only to sputter in those areas the next week. The lack of consistency was due in part, Rivera said, to a lack of consistency in its personnel groupings. Having starters back could help the offense lean less on deception and allow it to execute more often when the defense knows what’s coming.
“One [signal] you're really doing things well is when you run the ball when they know you're going to run the ball,” Rivera said. “When you're in third and long and you can convert, that's pretty good.”
Terry McLaurin, the team’s top receiver, smiled when asked about the expected return of some starters. While he was quick to point out that “there’s still a standard of execution that we need to uphold” no matter who’s on the field,” he admitted players like Scherff and Brown are “hard to replace.”
“They’re integral parts of our offense,” he said, adding, “Obviously, having those guys back up front and the playmakers, that’s huge for us.”