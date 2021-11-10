One of the offense’s issues in the first half of the season, left tackle Charles Leno Jr. pointed out after the loss at Denver, was its lack of identity. Rivera said that, during the team’s self-scouting process during the bye week, it noticed that the offense excelled at certain things, such as in the running or short passing games, only to sputter in those areas the next week. The lack of consistency was due in part, Rivera said, to a lack of consistency in its personnel groupings. Having starters back could help the offense lean less on deception and allow it to execute more often when the defense knows what’s coming.