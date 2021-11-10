The starting forward had three three-pointers in the final 4:31 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to fuel a furious fourth-quarter rally in a 97-94 win.
The Wizards (8-3), sluggish for three quarters, found themselves down 10 in the fourth quarter before finding an extra gear behind Harrell (24 points and 11 rebounds) and Kuzma (22 points). Once the Wizards started finding Kuzma in the fourth, the momentum shifted.
Bradley Beal dished to him for two of the three connects from deep and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope found him for another.
Kuzma provided the quick fix for what otherwise would have been a disappointing performance. Washington’s energy was flat from the start as Beal took more than a half to get going. His movement was lackadaisical and while the Wizards’ depth kept them afloat for a time, the Cavaliers (7-5) grew confident while Washington failed to raise its level of play.
Rookie Evan Mobley (19 points), guard Darius Garland (19 points) and 11-year-veteran backup Ricky Rubio (20 points) carved the Wizards apart as the home fans grew rowdier by the quarter. Cleveland shot 47.3 from the floor.
Washington, meantime, shot just 40.2 percent from the field and had just two fast break points. The Wizards led for all of 11 seconds in the second half.
Beal finished with just 13 points, enduring a 4-of-19 shooting night.
Here is what else you need to know from the Wizards’ win:
Strong start continues
The Wizards have won at least eight of 11 games for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2014-15 season. Washington started 8-3 in 1968-69, and 9-2 in1974-75.
Slow night from Beal
Beal started 0 for 10 from the floor before making his first field goal of the night with 4:22 left in the third quarter. He contributed seven rebounds and six assists, but his defense wasn’t always the tightest — he picked up his fourth foul in the fourth quarter when the Wizards had cut Cleveland’s lead to five.
Although Beal had a nice stretch in the third quarter to reach double figures, his energy set the tone for Washington.
Free throw success
Cleveland is one of the top teams in the league at keeping opponents off the free throw line, entering Wednesday’s game allowing foes an average of 15.5 free throw attempts per game. But largely thanks to Harrell, the Wizards stepped to the line 17 times and hit all 17 of their shots. Harrell had eight attempts.
Success at the charity stripe is part of what kept Washington competitive for much of the night despite its poor shooting. It was one of many things the Wizards did well Wednesday — they also dominated on the boards, outrebounding Cleveland, 49-40 — in another sign that their energy, not their play, was the problem for much of the game.
Coach connection
Unseld and Cleveland’s JB Bickerstaff’s relationship goes far beyond the usual fraternity of NBA head coaches.
The pair first got to know each other as small children playing in the family room at what was then called the Capital Centre — Bickerstaff’s father Bernie, currently a senior adviser for the Cavaliers, was an assistant in Washington when Unseld’s father played. The elder pair got on so well that when Wes Unseld became Washington’s general manager, he hired Bernie Bickerstaff as coach.
JB Bickerstaff is just a few years younger than Unseld and had his first head coaching opportunity in 2017 with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was one of the first people to reach out when the Wizards hired Unseld during the summer.
“We’ve been close for decades. To see him get the opportunity a few years ago is extremely exciting,” Unseld said. “It’s one of those things — it feels surreal at times, because we have different paths to this point, but when he got the opportunity, you’re pulling for him. When I got this opportunity, he reached out right away. … We’re pulling for each other, obviously not tonight.”