But Wednesday’s availability took on a different tone. After a subpar offensive performance in which Beal, who had 13 points, was clearly off kilter from the start of the game, the all-star guard announced his maternal grandmother had died. He learned the news upon landing in Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon.
Harrell, whose grandmother died while he was competing in the NBA bubble in 2020 with the Lakers, sat by his side.
“This is a tough time for me, tough time for the team, but our guys, they won this game,” said Beal, still puffy-eyed from tears. “I wasn’t in it mentally, physically, emotionally, but my teammates won this game. In every shape and fashion. They competed start to finish.”
Beal, who referred to his grandmother as his “mom 2.0,” was so distraught that he openly wept on the shoulder of Sashia Jones, the Wizards’ vice president of player development, during a shoot-around the morning of the game. His teammates didn’t know the specifics of the situation, only that he was struggling.
Harrell’s way of comforting Beal was to lead the team in his stead, with 24 points and 11 rebounds. And even though Beal was distressed, he found forward Kyle Kuzma to assist on two of Kuzma’s four three-pointers in the final six minutes of the game that lifted the Wizards.
“I just kind of knew he was dealing with something on a personal level. Just rallied around him, man. That’s all you can do at times like this,” Harrell said. “You never know what somebody’s going through in their personal life. He was dealing with something that was really heavy on his heart, and we just wanted to rally around him and let him know we was there for him. That’s all I kept telling him every timeout, every time up the floor, like: ‘I’m with you. I’m with you. Right here. I’m with you.’ I wanted him to understand that because that’s all some people need sometimes.”
Cleveland rookie Evan Mobley (19 points), guard Darius Garland (19 points) and 11-year veteran Ricky Rubio (20 points) carved the Wizards apart as the home fans grew rowdier by the quarter. Cleveland shot 46.1 percent from the field.
Washington was down 10 in the fourth quarter before Wizards players started finding Kuzma to shift momentum, pulling out a win that Beal dedicated to his grandmother.
“I’ve never lost anybody close to me. I don’t know what to do,” Beal said. “I don’t know how to feel. I don’t know who to go to. But it’s awesome to have teammates, an organization, a coach who loves you and supports you and who has your back.
“I thought [the game] could be a distraction. It wasn’t. It wasn’t at all. Sports is our getaway, and I didn’t have that tonight. It’s tough. … Hopefully, she’s proud.”
Here is what else to know from the Wizards’ win:
Strong start continues
The Wizards have won eight of their first 11 games for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2014-15 season. Washington started 8-3 in 1968-69 and 9-2 in 1974-75.
“It’s a character win,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “It just proves that even when we don’t play our best, we’ve got enough. It’s a great sign to see that our guys didn’t let go of the rope. We just kept fighting. It’s not always going to be easy. That’s just the nature of the league, so it’s good to see us get one and earn one on the road.”
Free throw success
Cleveland is one of the top teams in the league at keeping opponents off the free throw line, entering Wednesday’s game allowing foes an average of 15.5 free throw attempts per game. But largely thanks to Harrell, the Wizards stepped to the line 17 times and hit all 17 of their shots. Harrell had eight attempts.
Success at the line is part of what kept Washington competitive for much of the night despite its poor shooting. It was one of many things the Wizards did well Wednesday — they also dominated on the boards, outrebounding Cleveland 49-40 — in another sign that their energy, not their play, was the problem for much of the game.
Coach connection
Unseld and Cleveland’s JB Bickerstaff’s relationship goes far beyond the usual fraternity of NBA head coaches.
The pair first got to know each other as small children playing in the family room at what was then called Capital Centre — Bickerstaff’s father, Bernie, a senior adviser for the Cavaliers, was an assistant in Washington when Unseld’s father played. The elder pair got on so well that when Wes Unseld became Washington’s general manager, he hired Bernie Bickerstaff as coach.
JB Bickerstaff is just a few years younger than Unseld and had his first head coaching opportunity in 2017 with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was one of the first people to reach out when the Wizards hired Unseld during the summer.
“We’ve been close for decades. To see him get the opportunity a few years ago is extremely exciting,” Unseld said. “It’s one of those things — it feels surreal at times because we have different paths to this point, but when he got the opportunity, you’re pulling for him. When I got this opportunity, he reached out right away. . . . We’re pulling for each other — obviously not tonight.”