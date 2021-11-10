“We don’t go along with the talk that we are the best team in the league,” Bullets forward Mike Riordan said after Washington improved to 5-0 with its second consecutive win over the defending Western Conference champion Bucks. “It’s early in the year. We can’t even talk in terms of being the best. We are still trying to overcome a lot of mistakes. All we want to do is get better. If you start thinking and talking like you are the best at a time like this, it could hurt you. We’ve got a long way to go yet.”