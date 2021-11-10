While that nugget shouldn’t come as a surprise to longtime fans of a team once known for its proclivity for 9-20 records, four is a comically small number of seven-win starts over 61 seasons. Consider: The Golden State Warriors are 7-3 or better for the sixth time since the 2014-15 campaign, which happens to be the last time Washington accomplished the feat. The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic have combined to win at least seven of their first 10 games in 23 different seasons since they entered the league in 1988 and 1989, respectively.
I’m not suggesting the Wizards hang a banner — hey, 9-20 is still in play — but given the rarity of this fast start, it’s worth recognizing and considering what this 7-3 start portends for the remainder of the season.
Washington, which visits Cleveland on Wednesday, is outscoring opponents by an average of 4.4 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league. With Bradley Beal averaging 24.2 points per game and offseason acquisitions Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie all contributing, the Wizards are 5-2 against teams that made the playoffs last season. Perhaps most notably, they rank fifth in defensive rating after holding back-to-back opponents to fewer than 100 points for the first time since December 2017, and they’ve done it all without Rui Hachimura, who could be nearing a return to the court after missing the start of the season for personal reasons.
FiveThirtyEight predicts the Wizards to finish 43-39, a five-win improvement over its preseason projection, and gives Washington a 56 percent chance to make the playoffs. Basketball Reference is more bullish on the Wizards, giving Washington a 93 percent chance to make the postseason and forecasting 48 wins, third-most in the Eastern Conference.
“I am absolutely buying the Wizards as an improved squad,” the Athletic’s Zach Harper writes in explaining the Wizards’ jump to No. 10 in his weekly power rankings. “Their balance is so much more evident, and it feels like every acquisition Tommy Sheppard made this offseason has been a good one.”
The Wizards check in at No. 6 in John Schuhmann’s latest power rankings at NBA.com, though Schuhmann points out that Wednesday’s game will mark Washington’s first against a team that ranks in the top 10 offensively.
It would be foolish to draw any major conclusions about a team after only 10 games. After all, it was only five seasons ago that the Wizards rallied from a 2-8 start to win 49 games, one of 26 times the franchise has started a season 3-7 or worse. For comparison’s sake, here’s a look back at the franchise’s previous three best 10-game starts and what happened next:
2014-15
Record after 10 games: 7-3
Average point differential: +1.7
Record vs. 2014-15 playoff teams: 1-2
The Wizards’ strong start under Coach Randy Wittman was all the more impressive given that Beal missed the first nine games with a fractured wrist he suffered during the preseason.
Led by Beal, John Wall and veteran Paul Pierce, Washington stayed hot and improved to a season-best 16 games over .500 after a road win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 27. At 31-15, the franchise’s first 50-win season since 1979 was well within reach, but Washington would lose 11 of its next 13 games, prompting questions about whether the team had hit rock bottom.
The Wizards rebounded to finish 46-36, good for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They swept the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs before losing to the Hawks in the conference semifinals, despite Pierce’s legendary “I called game!” winner in Game 3.
1974-75
Record after 10 games: 8-2
Average point differential: +7.2
Record vs. 1974-75 playoff teams: 4-1
“We don’t go along with the talk that we are the best team in the league,” Bullets forward Mike Riordan said after Washington improved to 5-0 with its second consecutive win over the defending Western Conference champion Bucks. “It’s early in the year. We can’t even talk in terms of being the best. We are still trying to overcome a lot of mistakes. All we want to do is get better. If you start thinking and talking like you are the best at a time like this, it could hurt you. We’ve got a long way to go yet.”
As it turned out, the best start in franchise history propelled the Bullets to a franchise record 60 wins. Led by Elvin Hayes, Phil Chenier and Wes Unseld, Washington finished an NBA-best 36-5 at home under Coach K.C. Jones and boasted the league’s top defensive rating.
The Bullets eliminated the Buffalo Braves and Boston Celtics in the playoffs to reach the NBA Finals, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors.
1968-69
Record after 10 games: 7-3
Average point differential: +6
Record vs. 1968-69 playoff teams: 2-3
Unseld, who grabbed 22 rebounds in his NBA debut, continued to dominate alongside Earl Monroe and Kevin Loughery. The No. 2 overall pick in the 1968 NBA draft averaged 13.8 points and 18.2 rebounds per game to win Rookie of the Year and MVP honors while leading the Bullets to a 57-25 record under Coach Gene Shue.
Baltimore didn’t lose consecutive games until January, but was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the New York Knicks.
*Record vs. 2020-21 playoff teams