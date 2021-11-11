Burns then tumbled over to his side while still in Jones’s grasp, and when asked at a news conference Wednesday whether he felt Jones tried to twist his ankle, he replied, “I felt like he tried to twist it, personally.”
“I think it’s some bull,” he added.
Burns repeated that expression while recalling the play.
“As soon as I sacked him he grabbed my arm, and my arm was trapped,” the third-year Carolina player told reporters. “Once I got my arm free and tried to run, obviously then he grabbed my ankle. At that point, I just remember going down with my ankle hurting. Then, watching the replays and watching all the angles, I think it’s some bull. He took his legs and he swept the one leg I had up.”
During his weekly news conference in Foxborough, Mass., Jones declined to respond to Burns’s comments, saying he was more focused on “moving forward” and said he’d “already addressed that situation.” That appeared to be a reference to Jones’s weekly appearance on Boston’s WEEI Monday, when the rookie quarterback said he “got hit pretty hard” by Burns and wasn’t sure how the play subsequently developed.
“I thought [Burns] had the ball,” Jones told the hosts. “It’s my job to try to make a tackle. That was pretty much it.”
“I didn’t mean to hurt anybody,” he added. “I was just trying to tackle him and make the play, because I didn’t really know what was going on.”
Burns took issue Wednesday with that version of events.
“Even if you thought I had thought I had the ball,” he said, “it’s not legal to trip somebody or leg sweep somebody, let alone twist the ankle. Everybody else ran past us.
“If I had the ball, don’t you think I would be getting tackled or your teammates would help? I don’t think it’s cool.”
Perhaps not surprisingly, some of Burns’s teammates agreed with his assessment.
“I understand that everybody is competing, but I don’t think there is no room for things like that inside the game,” Reddick said. “ … Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt. For no penalty to be thrown, I think it’s egregious and I think it is unfair.”
On Wednesday, Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey said of the play: “I thought it was pretty suspect.”
Burns remained down for a few moments in apparent pain after the play. He returned to the field for the Panthers’ next defensive series but reaggravated the injury later in the game and was taken to the locker room on a cart.
“After watching the video and looking at whatever happened, and [Jones] just walking away, everything didn’t seem right about it,” Burns said Wednesday. “I’m down there in pain, and he just looked at me and walked off like he did his job or some bull like that. After seeing that, that’s when I realized, ‘Damn!’”
The former Florida State star, who was drafted 16th overall in 2019, expressed some optimism that he might be able to play this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. Burns also revealed that he has not heard from the league about the play, and he laughed when asked if he’d heard from Jones or the Patriots.
“It would be nice to have an apology, Mac, but it’s not going to happen,” he said. “However the NFL handles it, it’s on them. I would just like to play them again.”
Burns then paused for a moment before adding with an ominous smile, “I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting. That’s all.”