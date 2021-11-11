Carolina was in need of quarterback help with its starter, Sam Darnold, sidelined by a shoulder injury. Backup P.J. Walker is expected to start Sunday’s game at Arizona.
The Panthers’ following game comes at home Nov. 21 against the Washington Football Team and Newton’s former coach with Carolina, Ron Rivera.
Newton made 15 starts last season with the Patriots. He landed in New England after being released by the Panthers.
The Patriots used a first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft on quarterback Mac Jones and opted to make Jones their starter entering the season. Newton was released.
Newton confirmed in a video posted online last month that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus. He was placed into a five-day reentry process during the Patriots’ training camp, when he was unvaccinated, because of an issue related to the protocols for unvaccinated players developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.
Newton, 32, spent nine seasons with the Panthers after they chose him as the top overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft. He was the league’s offensive rookie of the year in 2011 and MVP in 2015, when he led the Rivera-coached team to a 15-1 record in the regular season and a Super Bowl appearance.
This story will be updated.