He became the first goalie in franchise history to earn a shutout in his debut. And afterward, the Capitals let him know it.
“It was awesome just watching him come back into the locker room and the guys showering him with water and cheering for him,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “You always have roads and paths you can take in life and his road was long and he stayed on the right road.”
Fucale’s family was able to make the trip to see his debut after he learned he was getting the start Wednesday. His father, Jack, drove in from Montreal. His mother, Catherine, made the trip to Detroit from Toronto.
“I can’t dream it better to be honest. This is a really great moment and at the end of the day it is a great win and it has been a hell of a journey,” Fucale said.
All the offense the Capitals needed came in a 10-second span midway through the first period. Dmitry Orlov gave the Capitals a lead with a blast from the point 12:43 into the game. Lars Eller scored on a breakaway off the faceoff just 10 seconds later, getting his first of the season with a flashy move that beat Detroit goaltender Thomas Greiss (27 saves).
The two-goal lead stood up. The Red Wings, who peppered Fucale early, slowed down after the Capitals’ offensive burst, but Fucale withstood all of Detroit’s shots on goal as Washington kept pushing on the other end.
The debut ended a long wait for Fucale, a second-round pick of Montreal in 2013. He had been bouncing between various AHL and ECHL teams since the 2015-16 season. With the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ AHL affiliate for the past two seasons, he had a 12-2-2 record with a .933 save percentage. This season, he was 3-0-2 with a .933 save percentage and a 1.73 goals against average for the Bears.
The Capitals, playing the first game of a back-to-back that wraps up Friday night in Columbus, improved to 7-2-4. The Red Wings fell to 7-6-2.
“Now one is out of the way,” Fucale said. “We move on and we go to the next game and that’s the reality of it. It is a great moment. It really is. It was a fun night.”
One more fun fact about Fucale: Per NHL rules, he is not considered a rookie. Rules state that any player at least 26 years of age (by September 15th of that season) is not considered a rookie.
Here’s more to know from the Capitals’ win:
Ovechkin held in check
Alex Ovechkin stayed at 741 career goals on a night when he didn’t even get a shot on net. He did add to his point tally, picking up an assist on Orlov’s goal.
Goaltending questions
While Fucale’s debut was the feel-good story of the night, it raises questions about the Capitals’ goaltending situation. Fucale was called up Wednesday after Vitek Vanecek was involved in a late-game collision Monday against Buffalo.
Vanecek practiced Wednesday and was a full participant at the team’s optional morning skate Thursday morning. However, Laviolette said Vanecek would not suit up against Detroit because he was taking a “maintenance day.” Ilya Samsonov was Fucale’s backup on the bench against Detroit.
It is unclear if Samsonov will make the start Friday against Columbus. Samsonov’s last full game was his 16-save shutout against Arizona on Oct. 29. Samsonov played 25:31 in the team’s game against Florida last week before getting pulled in favor of Vanecek in the second period.
Eller finally scores
Eller scored his first goal of the season after he only had four points through the team’s first 12 games. The center had eight goals and 15 assists last season in 44 games.
Eller has been given more responsibility in the lineup with the absence of Nicklas Backstrom. Eller said Thursday morning that his game had not been up to his own expectations.
Eller was averaging 17:40 of ice time headed into Thursday’s game. He played 16:14 Thursday. Last year, he played an average of 16:21.
Special teams second period
Both teams had 5-on-3 chances in a scoreless second period. The best chances for the Capitals came from Tom Wilson, who had a couple of opportunities from in close on Greiss.
Detroit’s two-man advantage didn’t produce a shot. Connor McMichael instead had an opportune shorthanded breakaway chance, but Greiss made a slick save as the puck couldn’t get all the way over the goal line.
Detroit finished 0 for 4 on the power play. Washington was 0 for 4. The Capitals are now 1 for 12 on the power play in their past four games.