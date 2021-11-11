The debut ended a long wait for Fucale, a second-round pick of Montreal in 2013. He had been bouncing between various AHL and ECHL teams since the 2015-16 season. With the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ AHL affiliate for the past two seasons, he had a 12-2-2 record with a .933 save percentage. This season, he was 3-0-2 with a .933 save percentage and a 1.73 goals against average for the Bears.