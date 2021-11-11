But in Year 2, when most expected his play to reach new heights, his numbers have paled (only 1.5 sacks through eight games) while some outside critics have grown louder. Washington Coach Ron Rivera said in an interview with the team’s website last week that he would “like to see a little bit more” from Young and Sweat and that “they need to stop pressing and trust their teammates.”
Young insists he doesn’t feel the pressure, or listen to what any outside voices might have to say.
“I’m a man at the end of the day. I can take the criticism,” Young said Thursday. “It’s a process. Everybody will talk. Just wait until down the road. Just keep watching.”
As a star recruit out of DeMatha Catholic High, Young has had a spotlight on him for much of the past decade, following him to Ohio State and then Washington.
“So it’s really nothing new. I’m pretty used to it,” he said. “You see if you’re built for it or not. … At the end of the day, anybody who talks about you are just haters. You gotta block out the haters.”
Young’s transition is not unlike those of many high draft picks, who impress early before NFL opponents study his game tape and identify potential weaknesses. But as the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, Young has to deal with the dual challenge of developing as a player while also serving as the face of a rebuilding franchise.
And the growing pains have magnified decisions that, with success, may have otherwise been cast aside.
Young was the only Washington player to skip the entirety of the team’s voluntary workouts, including minicamp. While training on his own away from the facility, he was also shooting commercials for eBay and other companies.
“I was making money, baby. Gotta make that money,” Young said. “None of y’all would’ve ducked the money. At the end of the day it’s a job. You feel me? Just like y’all do your job, I do my job.”
Throughout camp and the first eight weeks of the season, Rivera has repeatedly brought up the team’s “maturity” and its understanding of the necessary work to become a consistently winning team.
“It's understanding and learning that certain things, certain elements you have to work at, you have to get better at and you have to grow and continue to grow and that's the hard part,” Rivera said of his team. “So were the expectations high? Yeah. But you know what? I don't think they are any higher than what we were all hoping for and expecting.”
In the article for the team’s website, Rivera delved deeper into the specifics he’s seen from Young’s on-field performance. While receiving more attention from opposing offenses this year, Young, the coach believes, has missed some opportunities to make big plays. For example, Young has been guilty of pressing and diving underneath when chipped by a tight end or running back at the edge of the line, which has allowed quarterbacks to escape the pocket. Young has more opportunity for sacks if he stays outside and maintains the edge, Rivera believes.
“Well, you know, when you’re chipped you got to play with the chip,” Young said Thursday. “Sometimes you can beat him. Sometimes when he just wants to line up outside of you, just to get on your outside, you got to come in.”
But as the spotlight shines brighter over Young, Rivera has also stressed that Young’s work ethic hasn’t waned, and teammates have said the same.
“The numbers don’t necessarily tell all the story,” said wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who was also a teammate of Young’s at Ohio State. “Obviously, I know he has a lot of expectations because of who he is. He doesn’t shy away from that either, and I think that’s cool because sometimes the moment and the expectations can be too big for people. It just seems like he hasn’t made any excuses. He’s just looking to work and become the person and the player that he knows he can be.”
As Washington returned from its bye this week, Rivera said he had a conversation with Young, knowing the pressure would mount further. In the team’s Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos, Sweat suffered a fractured jaw that will sideline him for four to six weeks. Without his trusted partner on the other side of the line, Young could draw more attention from opposing offenses.
Rivera said the team plans to rotate James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Shaka Toney at defensive end to try to fill the void, but the spotlight will continue to hover over Young. And it will likely get brighter as the team attempts to climb back from a 2-6 start.
“Last year he won on tremendous talent and what he was learning,” Rivera said. “This year, people have adjusted to him, and they attack him differently in terms of protections. And it’s been tough, and again, these are hard knocks. These are hard lessons, but you know, that’s how you become better. If you champion those things and learn those things, you’re going to have a good career. And I believe this young man is going to have a great career.”