Berhalter said Pulisic “looks good” after four days of training. The sessions were about “assessing him, working with our medical staff and getting him ready to play.”
“He will be ready to play,” he said. “He won’t start the game and hopefully we’ll get him on for this game.”
Pulisic missed all three qualifiers last month and, until less than two weeks ago, was in doubt for the Mexico match and a game in Jamaica on Tuesday.
However, he returned Nov. 2 to play 16 minutes for Chelsea against Malmô in the UEFA Champions League and last Saturday entered in the 85th minute of a Premier League match against Burnley.
Chelsea Coach Thomas Tuchel this week cautioned Berhalter about pushing Pulisic too much, saying: “I hope that they don’t overuse him and are responsible enough. Christian still feels some pain.”
On Thursday, Berhalter said he was puzzled by Tuchel’s comments.
“It was kind of strange to hear that come out from Tuchel because we use common sense,” Berhalter said. Pulisic had trained for four days with Chelsea before and after the Malmô match.
“Common sense is going to tell us you can’t start a guy in a game like this when he has only been training for four days and he’s been out for two months,” Berhalter said. “I understand Tuchel’s concern. Our idea wasn’t to play him 180 minutes in this [two-match] trip anyway.”
Berhalter did not specify his planned workload for Pulisic over the two games, but it seemed he was weighing a starting assignment against Jamaica or another second-half appearance.
This season with Chelsea, injuries and a coronavirus diagnosis have limited Pulisic to four appearances and 180 minutes across all competitions since early August. (Chelsea has played 18 games.) He missed the U.S. qualifying opener Sept. 2 in El Salvador and started the subsequent two matches.
The second-place United States (3-1-2) sits three points behind Mexico (4-0-2) in Concacaf’s eight-nation competition for three automatic berths in the World Cup next winter in Qatar. Friday’s matches around the region mark the midway point.
Per usual, Berhalter did not announce his full starting lineup, but with Pulisic in reserve, the candidates for the two winger roles are Brenden Aaronson, Tim Weah and Paul Arriola. Barring any last-minute issues, 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi will start at striker.
Berhalter did say Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen will make his second consecutive start. Matt Turner (New England Revolution) started the first five qualifiers before yielding to Steffen for the 2-1 victory over Costa Rica last month in Columbus, Ohio.
“There is very little separating them at this stage,” Berhalter said, “and we could have just as easily gone with Matt.”
