Hold please. Mike Aresco, commissioner of the American Athletic Conference, of which Cincinnati is a member, on Line 1.
“Cincinnati will need some help; that statement in itself is accurate,” Aresco said. “But it shouldn’t be that way. If they keep winning, they shouldn’t need any help.”
Aresco continued. “I’m not going to get all worked up at this point,” he said. He spoke, uninterrupted, for nine minutes about Cincinnati’s case.
This is worth getting worked up over. It is worth getting worked up over Cincinnati in 2021, just as it was worth getting worked up over UCF in both 2017 and 2018, about Western Michigan in 2016, about Houston in 2015.
Wait. Scratch that. It’s not about the merits of any of those specific teams. It’s about the process. And college football’s process stinks.
This is not breaking news, but it is news that matters. The programs with an unfettered path to the four-team College Football Playoff reside in the Power Five conferences, plus Notre Dame. That’s 65 teams. The other 65 programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision are also-rans before the season starts. There’s baked-in inequity. Even the language is loaded. “Power Five” vs. “Group of Five?” One sounds like a gang of marauding robots. The other sounds like a book club.
“P-Five status does not confer on you some kind of strength that you don’t have,” Aresco said.
He’s right. There just isn’t another sport that works remotely like this.
College basketball opened this week, and of the 358 Division I teams, only those on probation begin the season with zero hope of reaching the NCAA tournament. The NHL has 32 teams, and half will be eliminated before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin. But they’re not crossed off the list before the puck drops. They’re exiled after 82 games of a regular season. Only the results matter.
College football is some combination of nonsensical and unfair. Cincinnati is 9-0 and ranked second in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls. In the second CFP rankings released Tuesday night, it is ranked fifth behind Georgia (9-0), Alabama (8-1), Oregon (8-1) and Ohio State (8-1). Of course, four teams make the playoff. The Bearcats’ signature win came at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., where the Fighting Irish had won 26 straight games. Final: Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13. It remains Notre Dame’s only loss.
“The win at Notre Dame was a really impressive win,” committee chairman Gary Barta said last week, skepticism of outsiders woven into his DNA. “When you look at who they’ve played after that, who else did they beat?”
There are a couple of ways to answer that question. First, try literally.
An easy answer: everyone on their schedule by an average of nearly 24 points. Specifically, last week the Bearcats beat Tulsa, 28-20. Tulsa is only 3-6, so struggling against a middling AAC team is a mark against Cincinnati, right? Except earlier in the season, Tulsa held a fourth-quarter lead at Oklahoma State before falling by five. And except earlier in the season, Tulsa was within 27-20 of Ohio State in the fourth quarter in Columbus before the Buckeyes pulled away.
A week earlier, the Bearcats beat Tulane by three scores. That’s as it should be because Tulane is 1-8 and objectively terrible. Except the Green Wave opened the season by pushing Oklahoma in Norman before the Sooners escaped with a five-point victory.
The point is the committee picks apart Cincinnati’s schedule in a way it doesn’t for the brand names. Look at it this way: In Barta’s above sentiment, use Oregon as a replacement for Cincinnati as the protagonist and replace “at Notre Dame” with “at Ohio State.” The result should be the same when considering the Ducks.
“The win [at Ohio State] was a really impressive win. When you look at who they’ve played after that, who else did they beat?”
Well, um, 4-5 Washington by 10, 5-4 UCLA by three, 3-6 Cal by seven. Oh, and here’s something the committee must consider when examining Oregon that it thus far can’t consider when examining Cincinnati: a loss.
Oregon’s loss came Oct. 2 at Stanford in overtime. Stanford is 3-6. Stanford just lost to Utah by 45. Stanford is not good.
“You’re saying, ‘We’re just going to favor the P-Five,’” Aresco said. “ ‘We don’t care if they have a really bad loss.’ I’ll put Tulsa against Stanford on a neutral field right now. It’s not like the Pac-12 is a powerful conference this year.”
Remember, he’s not going to get worked up.
Here’s the other problem with Barta’s “Who else did they beat?” snobbery: The system is essentially rigged to say that, other than Notre Dame, Cincinnati beat no one. Because Houston is not in this week’s 25-team ranking, even though Houston is 8-1 and, after a season-opening loss to Texas Tech, has run off eight straight victories by an average of more than 21 points. (Houston is not on Cincinnati’s regular season schedule, but the teams could face each other in the AAC title game.)
So if the committee keeps Houston out of the rankings it can say, “Cincinnati’s conference doesn’t even feature another ranked team.”
It could leave a commissioner from a locked-out league — or a coach or a bunch of players — feeling as if the deck is stacked because Barta and his cronies are out there in public, brazenly and unapologetically sliding in eight aces.
Take some teams the committee deemed worthy of ranking ahead of Houston this week. Auburn has three losses and needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Georgia State; the Tigers are ranked 17th. Wisconsin has three losses, including by four touchdowns to Notre Dame, and beat Army by six points at home; the Badgers are ranked 18th. Purdue has three losses, including by 17 to Wisconsin; the Boilermakers are ranked 19th. Utah has three losses, including to 5-4 Oregon State; the Utes are ranked 24th. Arkansas has three losses, including a 37-0 pasting at the hands of Georgia; the Razorbacks are ranked 25th.
“It becomes self-fulfilling,” Aresco said. “You don’t rank our teams that deserve to be ranked, and then when our teams win those games, you say, ‘Well, you didn’t beat a ranked team.’ It’s exactly what’s happened over the years.”
The upside: There’s a path. If neither the SEC nor the Big Ten finishes with two one-loss teams or Oregon loses again and Cincinnati runs the table, then — hurrah! — the Bearcats could get in. Unless the committee decides it prefers a two-loss Alabama team that pushed Georgia for the SEC title. Or some other form of mental gymnastics.
But this isn’t just about Cincinnati. Nor is it just about 2021. It’s about a sport that presents itself as an equal-opportunity operation, then spends the season slamming the door in the faces of half its participants, all with a smile on its face. Root for the Bearcats on Friday at South Florida — and for the rest of the season. Root, too, for change in a sport that badly needs it.