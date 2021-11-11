Here’s the other problem with Barta’s “Who else did they beat?” snobbery: The system is essentially rigged to say that, other than Notre Dame, Cincinnati beat no one. Because Houston is not in this week’s 25-team ranking, even though Houston is 8-1 and, after a season-opening loss to Texas Tech, has run off eight straight victories by an average of more than 21 points. (Houston is not on Cincinnati’s regular season schedule, but the teams could face each other in the AAC title game.)