Last week’s selections produced a second straight 2-1 result, with North Carolina rebounding from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to win and cover against Wake Forest, and underdog Tennessee not only covering but beating Kentucky outright. Air Force and Army let me down, however, failing to go over the ridiculously low total even though they needed overtime to settle things.
Ah, well, 4-2 after two weeks is fine by me. Let’s keep it going as the season winds down.
This column will give out three picks per week: a favorite, an underdog and a wild card, which basically can be anything (another favorite or underdog in a game that might be flying under the radar, or a total, for instance). Hopefully we’ll all be rich by the time the clock hits zero in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.
All spreads were taken Wednesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com. All times Eastern.
The favorite
No. 5 Cincinnati (-23.5) at South Florida, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPN2
The undefeated Bearcats have failed to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee enough to push them into the top four of the rankings, and it’s easy to see why: They’ve been favored by 22.5, 27.5 and 28.5 in their past three games and failed to cover any of those spreads, beating Tulsa, Tulane and Navy (combined record: 6-21) by an average of only 11.3 points.
I think Cincinnati gets right Friday night. The Bearcats have averaged just 3.6 rushing yards per carry and 112 rushing yards per game over their past three games, but South Florida has one of the worst rushing defenses in the country in terms of yards per carry allowed (5.81, ranking 126th nationally), yards per game allowed (213.56, 120th) and success rate (96th). Overall, South Florida’s defense is allowing a ghastly 7.3 yards per play, a number exceeded by only three other teams, and ranks 120th in success rate.
The Bulls hung around against 8-1 Houston last week, losing, 54-42, but 14 of South Florida’s points came off two 100-yard kickoff-return touchdowns by Brian Battie. The Bulls followed a similar script in a one-point loss to Tulsa on Oct. 16: Battie had another 100-yard kickoff return for a score and then USF scored three minutes later on a pick-six. Does anyone think that kind of special-teams and/or turnover insanity is repeatable week over week? I don’t. Add in the fact that the Bulls are coming off their seventh loss of the season, meaning a bowl game isn’t in the cards and motivation might be an issue, and I think the Bearcats finally produce a winning margin that impresses the selection committee.
The underdog
Minnesota (+5.5) at No. 20 Iowa, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Big Ten Network
Anytime you see a total as low as the one Saturday in Iowa City — at 37, it’s the lowest on the board this weekend — the underdog is worth your consideration, especially in a conference game and especially when the point spread is higher than two or three points. That’s what we have here, and the Golden Gophers are worth your gambling money.
There is not a vast gulf between these two teams, with Iowa coming in ranked 19th in the SP+ efficiency metric and Minnesota ranked 29th. The edge should come in the battle of the Gophers’ defense, which isn’t awful, and Iowa’s offense, which has regressed into a horror show.
We’ve already talked about how the Hawkeyes relied far too much on turnover and injury luck during their 6-0 start. In the two games that followed, they had only one takeaway in a 24-7 loss to Purdue and zero takeaways in a 27-7 loss at Wisconsin before registering three in this past Saturday’s win over Northwestern, and the Hawkeyes could only manage 17 points there against a Wildcats team that had given up 34, on average, over its previous four games. And while the Gophers’ offense sputtered in a 14-6 home loss to Illinois this past weekend, Minnesota did have three drives past the Fighting Illini 30 that resulted in zero points, and its defense forced Illinois to punt on all seven of its completed drives after the Illini took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Points should be at a premium in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale. And while they haven’t won in Iowa City since 1999 and have dropped six straight in the series, the underdog Gophers should be able to keep things close.
The wild card
No. 22 San Diego State (-2) vs. Nevada, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS Sports Network
Remember what we said in the Minnesota-Iowa pick about turnover luck being unsustainable? Nevada will be a prime test of that theory in its “Mountain West After Dark” game against San Diego State, because the Wolf Pack has two defensive touchdowns in two consecutive games. Those two defensive scores didn’t matter much Oct. 29 in a 51-20 blowout of hapless UNLV, but they sure did this past weekend: Nevada returned both a fumble and an interception for touchdowns over the first 18:05 of game time against San Jose State, and it needed every one of those points in a 27-24 victory.
The Wolf Pack averaged only 4.3 yards per play against a merely okay Spartans defense, 1.3 worse than its season average. Now it gets a San Diego State defense that ranks sixth nationally in SP+, has allowed 21 or fewer points in seven of nine games this season and matches up well with Nevada’s strengths on offense. The Wolf Pack ranks third nationally in both passing yards and attempts per game, but San Diego State is a top-10 team in pretty much all the fancy stats when it comes to passing defense — success rate, predicted points added, etc. — and opposing quarterbacks have completed only 53.2 percent of their passes against the Aztecs (only three teams are better).
Yes, San Diego State’s offense is leaden (it ranks 101st in SP+; the gulf between the Aztecs’ offensive and defensive SP+ rankings is the largest in the Football Bowl Subdivision). But the Aztecs can run the ball with some success and do so often: 64.1 percent of their offensive snaps are running plays, the sixth-highest rate in the country. This also is a matchup edge: Nevada’s defense ranks 113th nationally in rushing success rate allowed.
The Wolf Pack’s 7-2 record is deceiving, as its underlying stats suggest a record of around 5-4. Take the Aztecs to snap a three-game series skid against their MWC West Division rivals.