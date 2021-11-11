We’ve already talked about how the Hawkeyes relied far too much on turnover and injury luck during their 6-0 start. In the two games that followed, they had only one takeaway in a 24-7 loss to Purdue and zero takeaways in a 27-7 loss at Wisconsin before registering three in this past Saturday’s win over Northwestern, and the Hawkeyes could only manage 17 points there against a Wildcats team that had given up 34, on average, over its previous four games. And while the Gophers’ offense sputtered in a 14-6 home loss to Illinois this past weekend, Minnesota did have three drives past the Fighting Illini 30 that resulted in zero points, and its defense forced Illinois to punt on all seven of its completed drives after the Illini took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.