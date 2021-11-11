Russell’s three-pointer with 44 seconds to go put the Terps ahead by six, finally enough separation for Maryland to hold on for a 71-64 win.
“I'm a big shot-taker, and a big shot-maker,” Russell said.
Russell, a 5-foot-11 transfer from Rhode Island, combines craftiness and speed. Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon had a quick comparison after the game to a pair of recent Terps standouts. “Looked like Melo Trimble and Anthony Cowan out there, right?” Turgeon said.
Thanks to that late shot, No. 21 Maryland (2-0) survived against the Colonials after offensive woes kept the Terps from building an early lead. The second half turned into a tense battle against the Atlantic 10 team with a campus just 20 miles from College Park.
“They were terrific,” Turgeon said of the Colonials. “And I tried to explain to our guys that everybody on their team thinks they should be wearing a Maryland uniform.”
Maryland center Qudus Wahab, another transfer who previously played for Patrick Ewing at Georgetown, was the only consistent bright spot in the Terps’ performance. He notched 18 points and 15 rebounds, becoming the first player to score at least 15 points in each of his first two games with the Terps since Steve Francis in 1998, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Wahab generated an efficient 7-for-10 shooting performance, but his teammates combined to finish just 17 of 54 from the floor.
Russell’s crucial three-pointer was more the exception on a night Maryland shot only 3 of 20 from three-point range. Russell finished with 15 points and senior guard Eric Ayala only shot 5 of 15 from the field for 11 points.
Maryland had trouble containing GW guard Joe Bamisile, a transfer from Virginia Tech who engaged with the student section’s taunting on his way to 20 points. His production slowed in the second half, but Turgeon guessed that might have been only the result of fatigue. Instead, James Bishop got going, scoring all 13 of his points in the final nine minutes.
The Terps leaned on defensive intensity after halftime to build a lead that grew to 12 with 5:39 to go. But with a quick burst, the Colonials winnowed that advantage to two with 2:18 remaining. About a minute later, Brendan Adams missed an open three-pointer that could have tied the game. With a 67-64 advantage, Turgeon called a timeout to set up a play with 1:03 left in the game, and Russell hit the three that sealed it.
Here’s what to know from the win over George Washington:
Early trouble
The Terps had a dreadful offensive start to the game, shooting just 4 of 20 from the field in the opening 12 minutes, and their trouble from three-point range continued even longer. Maryland didn’t make a shot from deep until Donta Scott hit one with 15:25 left in the second half, after the Terps racked up 13 straight misses. The Terps couldn’t convert open looks and they committed seven turnovers in the first half and were only 5 of 9 from the free throw line.
Turgeon said he wasn’t happy with his players’ shot selection in the first half, adding: “We've got two guys that just think it's about them the start of the game, and it's not about them. And we've got to get that corrected.”
The Colonials couldn’t capitalize, shooting only slightly better (38.9 percent compared to Maryland’s 37.5 percent), and George Washington led 30-29 at the break. Wahab closed the half with an emphatic dunk to trim Maryland’s deficit.
“We went in the locker room, and we told each other that that’s not Maryland basketball,” Russell said, referring to the team’s defensive effort. “We went at each other a little bit and talked about it, and we got it all off our chest.”
The Terps reclaimed the lead with Hakim Hart’s basket on the first possession of the second half. Maryland then forced a turnover, and Russell scored in transition, adding to what became an 8-0 burst.
Maryland finished with 17 offensive rebounds, and Wahab’s ability to finish around the rim was a difference-maker.
Lindo’s return
George Washington senior forward Ricky Lindo Jr. played his first two seasons of college basketball at Maryland before transferring. After scoring 17 points in the Colonials’ opener against Saint Francis, Lindo scored 13 points against his former team and hit three shots from deep.
During his two years with the Terrapins, Lindo struggled to crack the rotation. Entering his sophomore season, he seemed poised to have an expanded role on a team that went on to win a share of the Big Ten regular season title. But instead, he played more than 10 minutes just twice in conference play. Lindo was part of a standout recruiting class that also included Ayala, Jalen Smith (now with the Phoenix Suns) and Aaron Wiggins (Oklahoma City Thunder).
In his return, Lindo received a supportive cheer from the crowd during introductions. After the game, Turgeon waited for Lindo on the court and hugged him while pointing up to the 2020 Big Ten title banner.
“Happy to have a Big Ten champ back in the building tonight,” Turgeon said.
Graham’s absence
Freshman wing James Graham III missed this game because of a violation of team rules, a team spokesman said. Graham, who enrolled early last December, played only five minutes and scored two points in the opener against Quinnipiac. After playing 35 minutes during the final three months of last season, Graham could be in contention to earn a spot at the end of the Maryland’s rotation this year, but against Quinnipiac, he was not one of the nine players who took the bulk of the minutes.
When asked whether Graham would sit out longer, Turgeon said, “We’ll see.”