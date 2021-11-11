The Terps had a dreadful offensive start to the game, shooting just 4 of 20 from the field in the opening 12 minutes, and their trouble from three-point range continued even longer. Maryland didn’t make a shot from deep until Donta Scott hit one with 15:25 left in the second half, after the Terps racked up 13 straight misses. The Terps couldn’t convert open looks and they committed seven turnovers in the first half and were only 5 of 9 from the free throw line.