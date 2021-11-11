Rizzo told The Washington Post on Wednesday that the organization is considering internal and external candidates. He didn’t have a specific timeline for the hire or promotion. The opening is part of a major player development overhaul for the Nationals, who have been tinkering with the staff since mid-September. Three long-tenured coaches were fired at the end of the minor league season. Every coordinator has been let go or reassigned. And now the team is searching for someone to bring the entire department — including members of the front office, four affiliate teams, the complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., and operations in the Dominican Republic — into the future.