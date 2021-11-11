The Rams and the Green Bay Packers apparently emerged as the two finalists to sign Beckham. In the confusing final moments, the Rams posted an announcement on their website that they had agreed to contract terms with Beckham, then removed it. Beckham told NFL Network that he was undecided between the Rams and Packers. Then the Rams announced the deal again and Beckham confirmed it to multiple media outlets. Beckham subsequently received an L.A. welcome on Twitter from Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Beckham joins fellow wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods on the Rams’ roster as they continue to raise the stakes in their Super Bowl-or-bust approach. They traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason. They sent second- and third-round choices in next year’s NFL draft to the Denver Broncos just before last week’s NFL trade deadline for eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller. Now they add Beckham.
The Rams are 7-2 and trail the first-place Arizona Cardinals by a game in the NFC West. They play on the road Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., and will be trying to rebound from a 28-16 loss Sunday night at home to the Tennessee Titans. Stafford had a first-half meltdown in that game, throwing interceptions on consecutive passing attempts. One set up a Titans’ touchdown and the other was returned for a touchdown.
Kupp leads the league in every major receiving category with 74 catches, 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns, putting the onus on Beckham to fit in without being the pass-catching centerpiece.
Beckham will attempt to rebuild his career and recapture his past on-field glory. He once was among the NFL’s biggest stars, parlaying the rookie-year notoriety of a remarkable one-handed catch in a 2014 prime-time game against the Dallas Cowboys and high-level production for the New York Giants into the sort of football fame and awe usually reserved for quarterbacks.
But he has since worn out his welcome with two NFL franchises, as the Browns followed the 2019 lead of the Giants in deciding that his dwindling on-field contributions no longer justified the headaches he could generate.
He struggled with injuries and totaled only 40 catches for 551 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games for the Browns since the start of last season. It has been a stunning fall for a former standout who, in his first three NFL seasons with the Giants, was selected to three Pro Bowls while exceeding 90 catches and 1,300 receiving yards in each season.
He has not reached a Pro Bowl since then and he turned 29 last Friday, the same day the Browns announced that they would release him. Beckham did manage 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Giants in 2018 and with the Browns in 2019. His 2020 season was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in an October game. He did not make his debut this season until Week 3.
Beckham’s disenchantment with his lack of prominence in the Browns’ offense grew as the season progressed. Last week, just before the NFL trade deadline, his father posted a video to social media depicting his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. James, an Ohio native, wrote on Twitter, “OBJ will show again why he’s special,” with the hashtag “FreeOBJ.”
The Browns did not trade Beckham by the deadline but sent him home last week and placed him on the game-day inactive list for Sunday’s lopsided triumph at Cincinnati. Mayfield played well and the Browns overwhelmed the Bengals, 41-16, to signal that they probably will not miss having Beckham on their roster.
Meanwhile, the team and Beckham’s representatives negotiated the terms of Beckham’s release, completing a revised contract Saturday that would have made Beckham eligible for free agency this coming offseason. On Sunday, multiple Minnesota Vikings players with ties to Louisiana and LSU — where Beckham grew up and attended college — wore “Free Odell” shirts during warm-ups before a game in Baltimore.
Beckham was subject to the waiver process, meaning that any NFL team could have claimed him and inherited that reworked contract, which would have paid him $7.25 million for the remainder of the season. But Beckham went unclaimed and cleared waivers at 4 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, making him a free agent and able to sign with any team.
Before his agreement with the Rams, speculation had focused primarily on the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.