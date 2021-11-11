The Rams and the Green Bay Packers apparently emerged as the two finalists to sign Beckham. In the confusing final moments, the Rams posted an announcement on their website that they had agreed to contract terms with Beckham, then removed it. Beckham told NFL Network that he was undecided between the Rams and Packers. Then the Rams announced the deal again and Beckham confirmed it to multiple media outlets. Beckham subsequently received an L.A. welcome on Twitter from Lakers superstar LeBron James.