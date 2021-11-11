The Ravens have played several down-to-the-wire games this season. It happened again Sunday when they beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-31, in overtime in Baltimore. The Ravens overcame deficits of 17-3 and 24-10 before taking the lead in the fourth quarter. They allowed the Vikings to tie the score with just more than a minute remaining in regulation, then won on kicker Justin Tucker’s field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime.