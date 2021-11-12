And, of course, there’s the biggest reason of all why the rankings reveal is not must-see-TV: There are still four weekends of games left, and what happens on the field will sort a lot out.
That’s especially true of teams with backloaded schedules, and there might not be anyone with more of one than No. 4 Ohio State.
The Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) close out the season against No. 19 Purdue (6-3), No. 7 Michigan State (8-1) and No. 6 Michigan (8-1). Win all three, and they’ll get the Big Ten West champ, one of Purdue, No. 20 Iowa (7-2), Minnesota (6-3) and No. 18 Wisconsin (6-3).
At 12-1, Ohio State isn’t missing out. (It would also bode well for No. 3 Oregon if it can get to 12-1. With so few data points, there isn’t enough pretzel logic in the world to justify leaving out the Ducks in favor of the Buckeyes after Oregon’s head-to-head win in Columbus).
Know who else isn’t missing out? A 13-0 Oklahoma. Of course, for the No. 8 Sooners to get to that point, they’ll have to defeat No. 13 Baylor (7-2), Iowa State (6-3) and No. 10 Oklahoma State (8-1), and then probably one of those three again in the Big 12 title game. An undefeated Oklahoma will have earned a trip to the semifinals.
That also means there is a lot of work left — for Oklahoma, Ohio State and the rest of the nearly dozen teams that can still harbor at least faint playoff hopes. The best way to sort it out is on the field, not by gnashing teeth over the latest set of rankings whose primary job is to fill cable television airtime.
Lake of fire
Jimmy Lake’s November is not off to a good start.
The Washington coach opened last week by proclaiming Oregon wasn’t a recruiting rival, arguing the schools the Huskies usually go against in search of players “have academic prowess.” It was a mildly amusing put down — well, maybe not if you’re an Oregon fan or player or president — but the truth is the two programs are both in the Pacific Northwest and have some natural recruiting overlap.
This would be a minor kerfuffle if the Huskies were doing well on the field. They aren’t. Washington (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) lost its opener to Montana, then was thoroughly controlled at Michigan the following week. Things evened out a little, but it’s not as if the Huskies were sharp even in victories against rebuilding Arizona and fading Stanford in recent weeks.
Washington actually was competitive with Oregon, trailing by eight with about two minutes to play. But Lake chose to punt on a fourth-and-long in that spot, and the snap sailed out of the end zone for a game-clinching safety as the Ducks escaped, 26-16.
Lake’s biggest problem during the game, however, came when he shoved Husky linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline.
Lake is suspended for Saturday’s game against Arizona State, a decision Washington made after the Huskies fired offensive coordinator John Donovan. The Huskies rank 110th nationally in scoring offense and 112th in total offense, so that decision may have been coming regardless. But it only added to the flux for a program and a second-year coach who have not had a pleasant week (or season, for that matter).
Five with the most at stake in Week 11
1. Notre Dame. The No. 9 Fighting Irish are 8-1, and their only loss is to undefeated Cincinnati. They face Georgia Tech (at home) and Stanford (on the road) in the season’s last two weeks, and both of them are already 3-6. All of which means Saturday’s trip to explosive Virginia (6-3) is the biggest remaining obstacle to Notre Dame getting to the finish line at 11-1 and maintaining some hope for a playoff berth.
2. Oklahoma. The Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) will be in the playoff if they win out. The stretch run starts Saturday at Baylor (7-2, 4-2), which is coming off a loss to Texas Christian that knocked it from playoff contention.
3. Oregon. Uh-oh, some #Pac12AfterDark, in mid-November, with actual playoff implications? The Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) survived a chilly night in Seattle last week to remain on track, but that was only the start of a perilous November. Next up is a visit from Washington State (5-4, 4-2), and the Cougars are rested from an open date. Pac-12 South leader Utah and in-state rival Oregon State are still to come, but this is a dangerous game for Oregon.
4. Michigan. The Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) got back to business last week after their loss to Michigan State, methodically handling Indiana. But to ensure they’re still playing for a Big Ten title and a playoff berth when Ohio State comes to town later this month, they need to pick off Penn State (6-3, 3-3) in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions just snapped a three-game skid, and containing Jahan Dotson will be the Michigan defense’s greatest priority.
5. Ohio State. The Buckeyes survived a trip to Nebraska, improving to 8-1. Now they get Big Ten spoiler Purdue, which has already defeated Iowa and Michigan State this season. Ohio State gets this one at home, and Purdue isn’t quite as scary outside of West Lafayette. Nonetheless, the Buckeyes can’t afford to go on autopilot this week.
Heisman Watch
1. RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (1,340 yards, 15 TDs rushing; 10 catches, 56 yards, 1 TD receiving). The Spartans’ star had his sixth 100-yard game of the season last week, rumbling for 146 yards and a score in a loss at Purdue. Chances are good his showing in two weeks against Ohio State will go a long way in deciding his candidacy. (Last week: 1)
2. QB Bryce Young, Alabama (2,755 yards, 28 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 18 yards, 2 TDs rushing). Young didn’t play poorly in the Crimson Tide’s loss to Texas A&M last month, but he’s been pretty crisp in the three games since: 75 of 108 (69.4 percent), 1,021 yards, 10 touchdowns, no interceptions. (LW: 2)
3. QB Matt Corral, Mississippi (2,527 yards, 16 TDs, 2 INTs passing; 528 yards, 10 TDs rushing). Had no difficulties leading the Rebels past Liberty, throwing for 324 yards and a touchdown. He wasn’t as active in the rushing game, but that’s hardly a surprise after his ankle injury a week earlier. (LW: 3)
4. QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (3,171 yards, 29 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 242 yards, 4 TDs rushing). Ripped apart Duke for 416 yards and three touchdowns passing while scampering for 57 yards and another score. Next up for the Panthers are North Carolina and Virginia, two teams Pickett could easily find himself in a shootout against. (LW: 6)
5. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (2,675 yards, 25 TDs, 5 INTs passing). Didn’t have his best day in the Buckeyes’ victory at Nebraska, including the first multi-interception game of his career. He also threw for 405 yards and a couple of scores, so “not his best day” was still pretty good. (LW: 4)
6. LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (65 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks). It’s possible to argue Anderson has been the best player in the country at any position over the last month — a combined 26 tackles (10 for loss) and 7.5 sacks in three games have justly vaulted him into a prominent spot in national conversations. (LW: Not ranked)