1. Notre Dame. The No. 9 Fighting Irish are 8-1, and their only loss is to undefeated Cincinnati. They face Georgia Tech (at home) and Stanford (on the road) in the season’s last two weeks, and both of them are already 3-6. All of which means Saturday’s trip to explosive Virginia (6-3) is the biggest remaining obstacle to Notre Dame getting to the finish line at 11-1 and maintaining some hope for a playoff berth.